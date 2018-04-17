Kidney C.O.P. Found To Be Five Times Stronger Than Chanca Piedra (known as Stone Breaker or Stone Crusher) at Reducing Calcium Oxalate Stone Growth (1)

Calcium Oxalate Labs, Inc., the maker of Kidney C.O.P. markets a new, patented dietary supplement for kidney health to the 20 million adults affected by calcium oxalate stones.3 The innovative Kidney C.O.P. formulation has been awarded four (4) U.S. Patents and has been optimized to inhibit the in vitro rate of calcium oxalate crystal stone growth by 99%.2

Kidney C.O.P. New 3-Pack 90 Day Supply Is Now Available on Amazon – Save 10%

Kidney C.O.P. recently made available on Amazon a new convenient money saving 3-Pack 90 Day Supply. Customers can save an additional 10% purchasing this new convenient 3-Pack 90 day supply.

Kidney C.O.P. Is Now Offered In Amazon's Subscribe and Save Program - Save 5-15%

Kidney C.O.P. was recently added to "Amazon's Subscribe and Save Program" providing customers with the ability to save 5-15% off the already very affordable price. Customers can select to have a one month supply shipped every month or a 3 Pack 90 Day supply automatically shipped every three months.

Kidney C.O.P. also offers many additional benefits:

The active ingredients in Kidney C.O.P. have been shown in clinical studies to support the inhibition of calcium oxalate crystal stone growth. 4

Kidney C.O.P contains ingredients that allow the product to be taken each and everyday compared to chanca piedra, which is limited to 3 months . 4,5,6

Four (4) of the five (5) active ingredients in Kidney C.O.P. are FDA GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) and the fifth ingredient is MUSA (banana stems), a source of food utilized for centuries worldwide. 5

Kidney C.O.P. is free from any Preservatives, Artificial Colors, Flavors, Sweeteners, Sugars, Soy, Gluten, Wheat, Yeast, Fish and Sodium

To ensure its long-term potency, Kidney C.O.P. has been tested under Zone IV stability, the toughest of FDA stability testing conditions.

Kidney C.O.P. has been developed, formulated, patented and is encapsulated in the United States .

. Doctors are already utilizing Kidney C.O.P. themselves and recommending Kidney C.O.P.

For additional information, please visit KidneyCOP.com.

About the Company:

Calcium Oxalate Labs, Inc. is a privately-owned company. Further inquiries about the company or Kidney C.O.P. product can be directed through Customer Service at 1-800-586-9424 or "Contact Us' at KidneyCOP.com.

https://kidneycop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Kidney-COP-vs-Chanca-Piedra-Calcium-Oxalate-Crystal-Growth-Testing-February-2018.pdf In vitro tests show that patented formula inhibits the rate of calcium oxalate crystal growth by 99%. Details can be found by reviewing patents 9,233,135 | 9,492,491 | 9,623,066 | and 9,789,152. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22498635, http://eu-acme.org/europeanurology/upload_articles/Scales_July.pdf These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat cure or prevent any disease. Caution: If you are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications or planning any medical procedure, consult your doctor before use. Discontinue use and consult your doctor if any adverse reactions occur. GRAS Designations: Citric Acid (21 CFR 184.1033), Magnesium Citrate (21 CFR 184.1449), Inositol (IP6) (Phytin) (Phytic Acid) (21 CFR 184.1370), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (21 CFR 184.1676), Ingredient Five (Common Food Item) | Musa paradisiaca, banana stems. https://www.webmd.com/vitamins-supplements/ingredientmono-441-chanca%20piedra.aspx?activeingredientid=441, https://www.rxlist.com/chanca_piedra/supplements.htm#SafetyConcerns

CONTACT: Gregory Hayer, 215-353-2445, ghayer@calciumoxalatelabs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidney-cop-found-to-be-five-times-stronger-than-chanca-piedra-known-as-stone-breaker-or-stone-crusher-at-reducing-calcium-oxalate-stone-growth-1-300630684.html

SOURCE Calcium Oxalate Labs, Inc.

Related Links

http://kidneycop.com

