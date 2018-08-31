Kidney Patients Support Nutrition App Developed by VA and Largest Kidney Professional Group

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP – www.aakp.org) the nation's oldest and largest, fully independent kidney patient organization, is partnering with the American Society of Nephrology (ASN – www.asn-online.org) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), to recruit patients to test a new nutrition mobile app for veterans and other individuals managing kidney disease. ASN is the largest kidney medical professional organization in the world.

ASN and the VA sponsored a 2017 Kidney Summit attended by more than 150 leading kidney and technology experts dedicated to determining new approaches to prevent and treat kidney diseases. The MyKidneyNutrition app will allow patients to track daily activities including nutrition, fitness and medication information. AAKP, as a partner organization of ASN, will identify both veterans and non-veterans to test the app prior to launch.

Sharon M. Moe, MD, FASN, Former ASN President noted, "In keeping to ASN's commitment to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases, ASN has partnered with the VA to develop the MyKidneyNutrition app, providing a significant resource for kidney patients and empowering them to live healthier and more kidney-friendly lives. ASN is honored to be able to once again collaborate with AAKP through the testing of the MyKidneyNutrition app. We look forward to the feedback we receive from kidney patients that volunteer to test the app before its public release, thus ensuring that the MyKidneyNutrition app truly address the needs of kidney patients."

Paul T. Conway, President of AAKP stated, "We are very proud of our long-standing alliances with both ASN and the VA and appreciate the substantive and genuine patient-centered effort they initiated to develop a practical tool to help veterans and others suffering from kidney diseases be more proactive and independent in their own care."

The Chair of AAKP Veterans Health Initiative, Edward V. Hickey, III, stated, "Participating in the testing of this mobile app is an important step in making a real difference in the future of kidney care for both veterans and other individuals impacted by kidney disease. Veterans are natural consumers of technology and the ability to use a new tool to manage their kidney health is a welcome innovation."

Mr. Hickey is an attorney with O'Melveny & Myers, an international law firm. He is a member of the Litigation Department and Director of the firm's eDiscovery staff attorneys. He served as an Infantry officer in the U.S.M.C. as a Lieutenant and, following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, as the Senior Advisor for Homeland Security for the Director of the Office of Personnel Management under President George W. Bush.

If you are a kidney patient interested in the beta testing the app, please contact Erin Kahle, AAKP Director of Stakeholder Operations, at ekahle@aakp.org. Individuals will be directed to download the app to their mobile device and input their daily nutrition, fitness and medication information and provide feedback before official launch.

