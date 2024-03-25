Kidney stones market size to grow by USD 566.78 million between 2022 and 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The kidney stones market size is set to witness significant growth between 2023 and 2027, with an anticipated increase in market size by USD 566.78 million at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.42%. This forecast is attributed to several factors, including the growing popularity of flexible digital ureteroscopes, the rising incidence of urolithiasis, and the increasing prevalence of kidney stone disease.

To understand more about this market- Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market 2023-2027

Market Overview:

The kidney stones therapeutic market encompasses various treatment modalities such as ureteroscopy, lithotripsy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL). Among these, the ureteroscopy segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Ureteroscopy, also known as intracorporeal lithotripsy and retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS), boasts a high success rate particularly for stones up to 15 mm-20 mm in diameter that have migrated into the ureter. This procedure is favored for its effectiveness compared to lithotripsy.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:

The rising incidence of urolithiasis, commonly known as kidney stone disease, is a key driver propelling market growth. Changes in lifestyle and dietary habits have contributed to an increasing number of individuals affected by urolithiasis worldwide. Additionally, the aging population, particularly in developed countries, is prone to urolithiasis, further stimulating demand for kidney stone therapeutics.

However, the market faces challenges such as a shortage of skilled professionals, particularly in the field of urology. Complex procedures like kidney stone removal necessitate trained surgeons, yet the global decline in the number of urologists poses a hindrance to market growth. Effective training programs are imperative to address this shortage and ensure the availability of proficient healthcare professionals.

To understand more about this market- Request a sample report

Geographical Insights:

North America is anticipated to contribute significantly to market growth, accounting for 43% of the global market share during the forecast period. Factors such as high demand for advanced medical technology, increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatment options, and robust medical infrastructure contribute to the dominance of North America in the kidney stones therapeutic market.

Key Market Players:

Several companies are actively involved in the kidney stones therapeutic market, leveraging strategies such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product/service launches to enhance their market presence. Notable players include Anvik Biotech, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aristo Pharma GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others.

To understand more about this market- Request a sample report

Analyst Review:

As the prevalence of kidney stones continues to rise globally, driven by factors like dietary habits and demographic shifts, the demand for therapeutic solutions is expected to escalate. Technological advancements in medical devices and diagnostic tools, coupled with ongoing research and development efforts, aim to address challenges such as high treatment costs and stone recurrence, thereby improving the efficacy and accessibility of kidney stone treatment worldwide.

The Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market is witnessing significant growth driven by various factors such as technological advancements, rising prevalence of kidney stones, and the growing geriatric population. Kidney stones, including calcium oxalate, cysteine, uric acid, and struvite, are a common urinary tract condition affecting a substantial volume of patients worldwide. Ureterolithiasis, the formation of stones in the ureters, further contributes to the therapeutic demand in the healthcare sector.

Minimally invasive procedures have emerged as a preferred choice for treating kidney stones, offering advantages such as reduced recovery time and lower risk of complications. Shock wave lithotripsy, a non-invasive technique, and minimally invasive surgical procedures like ureteroscopy are gaining traction, fostering the demand for innovative medical devices and drugs.

Dietary interventions play a crucial role in managing kidney stone recurrence, especially with the increasing prevalence of fast food consumption contributing to stone formation. Therapeutic interventions are addressing the challenge of recurrence and chronicity of kidney stones, with companies like Boston Scientific Corporation and Dornier MedTech introducing advanced technologies such as OptiVision technology.

The market is characterized by its global scope, with regional analysis providing insights into healthcare infrastructure growth and market dynamics. The installed base and penetration of new technologies are key factors influencing market share and forecasted growth.

Despite opportunities arising from the growing demand for kidney stone therapeutics, challenges such as high treatment costs persist. However, the competitive landscape is witnessing a rise in product innovations, driven by the need to address unmet medical needs and cater to emerging markets.

Recent developments indicate a shift towards personalized treatment approaches, leveraging diagnostic tools for precise diagnosis and targeted therapies. As the market continues to evolve, partnerships and collaborations are likely to shape the competitive landscape, fostering advancements in medical devices and drugs for kidney stone management.

In conclusion, the Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market is poised for growth, propelled by drivers such as technological advancements and opportunities in emerging markets. However, addressing challenges like high treatment costs remains crucial for sustained market expansion and improved patient outcomes.

To understand more about this market- Request a sample report

Market Overview:

The kidney stones therapeutic market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing incidence of urolithiasis, and strategic initiatives by market players. Despite challenges such as a shortage of skilled professionals, concerted efforts in research, training, and innovation are expected to propel market expansion, ensuring effective management and treatment of kidney stone disease.

The Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing incidences of calcium-oxalate, cysteine, uric acid, and struvite stones among the geriatric population. Urinary tract issues like ureterolithiasis are driving up the volume of patients seeking treatment. With a rise in fast food consumption contributing to stone formation, there's a pressing need for minimally invasive procedures in the healthcare sector to address the therapeutic demand effectively. Advancements in technology are paving the way for innovative solutions to tackle kidney stones, ensuring better patient outcomes. As the market continues to expand, there's a growing focus on developing targeted therapies to cater to diverse stone compositions and patient demographics.

To understand more about this market- Request a sample report

Related Reports:

The kidney stones management devices market size is expected to increase by USD 295.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is segmented by method (URS, ESWL, and PCNL) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is segmented by method (URS, ESWL, and PCNL) and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The polycystic kidney disease drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 510.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. The market is segmented by type (ADPKD and ARPKD) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio