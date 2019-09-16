Kids Sail Free on All Holland America Line 2020 Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England Cruises When Booked Sept. 16 - 26, 2019

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Family Day is just around the corner, and Holland America Line is offering a new Who's in Your Crew? promotion that makes taking a cruise to Alaska next summer an exceptionally affordable family vacation. From Sept. 16-26, 2019, kids will sail free when on a 2020 Alaska, Europe and Canada & New England cruise. The new free kids limited-time offer is also available on select Alaska Land+Sea Journeys. This offer applies to kids booked as a third or fourth guests in the same stateroom.

Additionally, guests can also collect up to $800 in onboard spending money per stateroom, a complimentary Pinnacle Grill specialty dinner for two, 50% reduced deposits and a $25 Beverage Card per person for kids traveling as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom. Verandah stateroom and suite bookings also receive a Premium Internet Package. This means a family of four sailing on a seven-day Alaska cruise next summer can save up to $2,606 on a suite booking. Savings start at $1,326 for a family of four booking an inside stateroom.

"Parents are always seeking new and enriching vacations for their families, which is why cruises to unique places like Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England have become incredibly popular summer travel choices," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Cruises already offer the best vacation value and now for a limited time kids can sail free next summer, making it even more affordable for families to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences together."

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska by Cruise Critic Members

Holland America Line was recently named the top cruise line in Alaska by some of the world's most discerning cruisers in the 2019 Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Destination Awards. The line has been taking guests to The Great Land for more than 70 years – longer than Alaska has been a state – and that experience and insider knowledge is reflected in the most immersive Alaska and Yukon itineraries available to travelers today.

Holland America Line cruises also offer more visits to Glacier Bay National Park, the "must-see" of every visit to Alaska. For families, a Junior Ranger Program in Glacier Bay lets kids interact with National Park Rangers and earn a Junior Ranger Badge. In port, families can choose from a wide array of excursion options like panning for gold, dog-sledding on a glacier, zip-lining, kayaking, whale watching or a crab fisherman's tour on the famous Aleutian Ballad from Deadliest Catch.

Alaska cruises will depart every weekend from Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. in 2020. For families that want to go deeper into Alaska, select Alaska Land+Sea Journeys, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali National Park and the Yukon, also are included in the Who's in Your Crew? limited-time promotion where kids travel free as third and fourth guests in the same room.

Enchanting Europe — from the North Cape to the Med

In 2020, six Holland America Line ships will span the entire European region, including the Baltic, the British Isles, the French and Spanish rivieras, the Iberian Peninsula, Iceland, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Norway and the North Cape. Families can embark on a journey of cultural immersion and bring lessons from the history books to life, whether exploring the path of the Vikings or the Temple of Zeus.

Canada and New England's Charming Coastal Towns

From April through October, three Holland America Line ships will cruise along the coasts of Canada and New England. From hiking in Acadia National Park and learning about maritime history in Halifax to discovering the charm of Quebec City and seeing Anne of Green Gables come to life, Canada & New England cruises are ideal for families looking for a memorable close-to-home vacation.

Bring Your Crew — Holland America Line Caters to Multigenerational Families

Cruises are the perfect vacation choice for families travelling together with activities for every age, both on board and ashore. For example, while exploring natural wonders and fascinating cultures together, younger travelers can join other kids at events such as a treasure hunt or how to take better photos, while adults get a crash course on local architecture. Then in the evening the entire family can come together for dinner and a show.

Holland America Line's youth activities program, Club HAL, offers an array of entertaining events for kids and teens ages 3-17. Age-specific activities include arts and crafts, sports, video game competitions, challenging team games and themed parties.

Shipboard accommodations come in an array of sizes and configurations to fit every family. Family-friendly stateroom and suite options include sofa beds, Murphy beds and connecting rooms. Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam feature dedicated ocean-view family staterooms with beds for five guests, extra closet space and two bathrooms — one with a bathtub, shower, sink and toilet and one with a shower and sink.

The Who's in Your Crew? kids-sail-free third and fourth offer is applicable to ages 17 and under and is subject to availability. Taxes, fees and port expenses will be charged for all guests in a stateroom. For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; three annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

