KIDZ BOP AND LIVE NATION ANNOUNCE ALL-NEW 2023 TOUR
Jan 20, 2023, 10:00 ET
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour Will Travel to 37 Cities This Summer
Setlist Includes Hits From KIDZ BOP's Brand-New Album, 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' Out Today
Tickets On Sale To General Public Beginning January 27
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP Never Stops in 2023! Today, KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, in partnership with Live Nation. The ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!) will travel to 37 cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer, kicking off in Stamford, CT on June 24, and returning by popular demand to cities like Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and more. Presales begin Tuesday, January 24, and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 27. For tour dates and ticket information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com.
The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. Today's tour announcement coincides with the release of 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking." Fans can expect to hear songs from 'KIDZ BOP 2023' and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids.
The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001. Additional fall tour dates will be announced later this year.
Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 26 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive a code via email.
KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are the perfect way to amp up your concert experience, whether you're a KIDZ BOP super fan or it's your kid's very first concert. Four different KIDZ BOP VIP Packages are available on VIPNation.com, which include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party and post-show Meet & Greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, and more. For the first time ever, KIDZ BOP is introducing "The Ultimate KIDZ BOP Party Experience" with limited availability. Perfect for groups celebrating birthdays or any occasion, this ultimate experience includes 16 premium tickets, a private pre-show party with the KIDZ BOP Kids, an autographed guitar, party treats, and much more. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.
|
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour Dates
|
DATE
|
LOCATION
|
VENUE
|
Saturday, June 24, 2023
|
Stamford, CT
|
The Palace Theatre*
|
Sunday, June 25, 2023
|
Stamford, CT
|
The Palace Theatre*
|
Friday, June 30, 2023
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|
Saturday, July 1, 2023
|
Alpharetta, GA
|
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|
Sunday, July 2, 2023
|
Charlotte, NC
|
PNC Music Pavilion
|
Friday, July 7, 2023
|
Camden, NJ
|
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
Boston, MA
|
Leader Bank Pavilion (Afternoon Show)
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
Boston, MA
|
Leader Bank Pavilion (Evening Show)
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|
Friday, July 14, 2023
|
Darien Center, NY
|
Darien Lake Amphitheater
|
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|
Wantagh, NY
|
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|
Sunday, July 16, 2023
|
Syracuse, NY
|
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|
Friday, July 21, 2023
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
PNC Bank Arts Center
|
Saturday, July 22, 2023
|
Bangor, ME
|
Maine Savings Amphitheater
|
Sunday, July 23, 2023
|
Gilford, NH
|
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
|
Columbus, OH
|
Ohio State Fair*
|
Friday, July 28, 2023
|
Franklin, TN
|
FirstBank Amphitheater
|
Saturday, July 29, 2023
|
Huber Heights, OH
|
Rose Music Center at the Heights*
|
Sunday, July 30, 2023
|
Vienna, VA
|
Wolf Trap*
|
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
|
Toledo, OH
|
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
|
Friday, August 04, 2023
|
Noblesville, IN
|
Ruoff Music Center
|
Saturday, August 05, 2023
|
Clarkston, MI
|
Pine Knob Music Theatre
|
Tuesday, August 08, 2023
|
West Allis, WI
|
Wisconsin State Fair*
|
Friday, August 11, 2023
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|
Saturday, August 12, 2023
|
Hershey, PA
|
GIANT Center
|
Sunday, August 13, 2023
|
Toronto, ON
|
Budweiser Stage
|
Friday, August 18, 2023
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Starlight Theatre
|
Saturday, August 19, 2023
|
Rogers, AR
|
Walmart AMP
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
Maryland Heights, MO
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Friday, August 25, 2023
|
Sugar Land, TX
|
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|
Saturday, August 26, 2023
|
Irving, TX
|
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|
Sunday, August 27, 2023
|
Austin, TX
|
ACL Live
|
Friday, September 01, 2023
|
Inglewood, CA
|
YouTube Theater
|
Saturday, September 02, 2023
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Arizona Financial Theatre
|
Sunday, September 03, 2023
|
San Diego, CA
|
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|
Friday, September 08, 2023
|
Bend, OR
|
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|
Saturday, September 09, 2023
|
Mountain View, CA
|
Shoreline Amphitheatre
|
Sunday, September 10, 2023
|
Irvine, CA
|
FivePoint Amphitheatre
|
Thursday, September 14, 2023
|
Puyallup, WA
|
Washington State Fair*
|
*Non-Live Nation Dates
For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com.
About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
