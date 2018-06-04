KIDZ BOP And Live Nation Extend "KIDZ BOP Live 2018" North American Tour

Citi® is the official presale credit card for "KIDZ BOP Live 2018." As such Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, June 5 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 7 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers and KIDZ BOP's top streamers on Spotify. Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids will also be available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP Live 2018 tour.

Parents can now help their youngest fans get ready for the show with the all-new KIDZ BOP Live app! The KIDZ BOP Live app is the ultimate source for tour info, tickets, exclusives, fun photo filters, tour news and more. During the show, parents can capture memories with KIDZ BOP Live Photocards and receive fan exclusives.

The KIDZ BOP Kids, whose upcoming album – KIDZ BOP 38 – will debut July 13, headline the tour. The show, which kicked off last weekend, also marks the debut of its most ambitious stage design and choreography to date that is sure to amaze and delight fans. KIDZ BOP has partnered with award-winning SRae Productions, who've produced tours for many of the world's top artists, including Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, Rascal Flatts and Pentatonix, to help create the biggest and best KIDZ BOP live show yet.

"KIDZ BOP Live 2018" is the ultimate family concert experience, "sung by kids for kids." The KIDZ BOP Kids – Billboard Magazine's #1 Kids' Artist for eight consecutive years (2010 – 2017) – will perform some of today's biggest hit songs. Four KIDZ BOP Kids will take the stage for each performance, which will include innovative stage design, special effects, fan interaction, and even a parent lip-sync battle to 90's hits.

"KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018" Tour Dates

Fall Tour Dates

TOUR DATE CITY STATE VENUE Fri/Sep-21 Austin TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Sat/Sep-22 Dallas TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Sun/Sep-23 Houston TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Fri/Sep-28 Phoenix AZ Comerica Theatre Sat/Sep-29 San Diego CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU Sun/Sep-30 Riverside CA Fox Performing Arts Center Fri/Oct-05 Boise ID CenturyLink Arena Sun/Oct-07 Denver CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Fri/Oct-12 Omaha NE Baxter Arena Sat/Oct-13 Minneapolis MN State Theatre Sun/Oct-14 Madison WI The Orpheum Theater Fri/Oct-19 Nashville TN Andrew Jackson Hall Sat/Oct-20 Birmingham AL BJCC Concert Hall Sun/Oct-21 St. Louis MO Peabody Opera House Fri/Oct-26 Miami FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater Sat/Oct-27 Clearwater FL Ruth Eckerd Hall Sun/Oct-28 Jacksonville FL Florida Theatre Fri/Nov-02 Boston MA Orpheum Theatre Sat/Nov-03 Philadelphia PA BB&T Pavilion Indoors Sat/Nov-10 Winter Haven FL LEGOLAND® Florida Resort Sun/Nov-11 Winter Haven FL LEGOLAND® Florida Resort Mon/Nov-12 Winter Haven FL LEGOLAND® Florida Resort

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit kidzbop.com/tour

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 19 million albums and generated over 1 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. KIDZ BOP Live 2018 is the ultimate family concert experience, "sung by kids for kids." For more information, visit www.kidzbop.com.

KIDZ BOP is a division of Concord Music.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

