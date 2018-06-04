KIDZ BOP And Live Nation Extend "KIDZ BOP Live 2018" North American Tour

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, is extending its "KIDZ BOP Live 2018" tour this fall by adding 22 additional concert dates. The second leg of the tour, in partnership with Live Nation, will bring KIDZ BOP's live concert experience to thousands more fans across the country. The new dates will hit several major cities including Dallas, Nashville and Miami. Tickets for the fall dates officially go on sale to the public on Friday, June 8. For tour dates and ticket information, visit kidzbop.com/tour and LiveNation.com.
Citi® is the official presale credit card for "KIDZ BOP Live 2018." As such Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, June 5 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 7 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers and KIDZ BOP's top streamers on Spotify. Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids will also be available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP Live 2018 tour.
Parents can now help their youngest fans get ready for the show with the all-new KIDZ BOP Live app! The KIDZ BOP Live app is the ultimate source for tour info, tickets, exclusives, fun photo filters, tour news and more. During the show, parents can capture memories with KIDZ BOP Live Photocards and receive fan exclusives.
The KIDZ BOP Kids, whose upcoming album – KIDZ BOP 38 – will debut July 13, headline the tour. The show, which kicked off last weekend, also marks the debut of its most ambitious stage design and choreography to date that is sure to amaze and delight fans. KIDZ BOP has partnered with award-winning SRae Productions, who've produced tours for many of the world's top artists, including Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, Rascal Flatts and Pentatonix, to help create the biggest and best KIDZ BOP live show yet.
"KIDZ BOP Live 2018" is the ultimate family concert experience, "sung by kids for kids." The KIDZ BOP Kids – Billboard Magazine's #1 Kids' Artist for eight consecutive years (2010 – 2017) – will perform some of today's biggest hit songs. Four KIDZ BOP Kids will take the stage for each performance, which will include innovative stage design, special effects, fan interaction, and even a parent lip-sync battle to 90's hits.
"KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018" Tour Dates
Fall Tour Dates
|
TOUR DATE
|
CITY
|
STATE
|
VENUE
|
Fri/Sep-21
|
Austin
|
TX
|
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|
Sat/Sep-22
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|
Sun/Sep-23
|
Houston
|
TX
|
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|
Fri/Sep-28
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Comerica Theatre
|
Sat/Sep-29
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
|
Sun/Sep-30
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
Fox Performing Arts Center
|
Fri/Oct-05
|
Boise
|
ID
|
CenturyLink Arena
|
Sun/Oct-07
|
Denver
|
CO
|
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|
Fri/Oct-12
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
Baxter Arena
|
Sat/Oct-13
|
Minneapolis
|
MN
|
State Theatre
|
Sun/Oct-14
|
Madison
|
WI
|
The Orpheum Theater
|
Fri/Oct-19
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
Andrew Jackson Hall
|
Sat/Oct-20
|
Birmingham
|
AL
|
BJCC Concert Hall
|
Sun/Oct-21
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
Peabody Opera House
|
Fri/Oct-26
|
Miami
|
FL
|
The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
|
Sat/Oct-27
|
Clearwater
|
FL
|
Ruth Eckerd Hall
|
Sun/Oct-28
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
Florida Theatre
|
Fri/Nov-02
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
Sat/Nov-03
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
BB&T Pavilion Indoors
|
Sat/Nov-10
|
Winter Haven
|
FL
|
LEGOLAND® Florida Resort
|
Sun/Nov-11
|
Winter Haven
|
FL
|
LEGOLAND® Florida Resort
|
Mon/Nov-12
|
Winter Haven
|
FL
|
LEGOLAND® Florida Resort
For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit kidzbop.com/tour
About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 19 million albums and generated over 1 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. KIDZ BOP Live 2018 is the ultimate family concert experience, "sung by kids for kids." For more information, visit www.kidzbop.com.
KIDZ BOP is a division of Concord Music.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
