Kiehl's Accelerates Mountain Strategy with New Ikon Pass Partnership and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Year Three Renewal

The heritage skincare brand continues to invest in experiential marketing across the ski and mountain ecosystem in premier North America destinations beginning in 2026.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's Since 1851 is thrilled to announce the expansion of its mountain and outdoor lifestyle presence, unveiling a new, multi-resort partnership with select Ikon Pass destinations, alongside the extension of its relationship with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for a third consecutive year, beginning in January 2026.

Through these strategic partnerships, Kiehl's will serve as the Official Skincare Partner of Ikon Pass, while continuing as Official Skincare and SPF Partner of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort – marking one of the brand's most ambitious immersive partnerships to date.

The expansion positions Kiehl's at the intersection of adventure, luxury skincare and experiential marketing, embedding the brand directly into ski and mountain culture across premier North American destinations including Palisades Tahoe in California, Stratton in Vermont, Steamboat in Colorado and Deer Valley Resort in Utah, among others.

"Kiehl's has a long-standing heritage of adventure and extreme testing – from supporting historic Everest expeditions to rigorously formulating products that perform in harsh climates." said John Reed, Kiehl's General Manager. "With 30 million U.S. skiers and snowboarders1 and 66% of consumers favoring brands that sponsor their passions2, these partnerships reflect Kiehl's broader strategy to integrate into lifestyle-driven experiences. This allows us to prove product efficacy in real-world, challenging environments and link quality skincare with outdoor exploration."

Through its partnership with Ikon Pass and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Kiehl's will activate across an expansive network of high-impact consumer touchpoints designed to reach guests before, during and after their time on the mountain, including:

On-mountain branding and digital presence , such as trail maps, resort signage and digital display networks.

, such as trail maps, resort signage and digital display networks. Retail and sampling programs designed to drive product trial in extreme, high-performance environments.

designed to drive product trial in extreme, high-performance environments. Event sponsorships and branded takeovers, including curated "Kiehl's Weekends" featuring premium guest experiences, après programming, and on-hill sampling.

including curated "Kiehl's Weekends" featuring premium guest experiences, après programming, and on-hill sampling. Cultural moments and marquee events, including confirmed participation in Jackson Hole's Rendezvous Music Festival and Rendezvous Mountain Hill Climb.

At the product level, the partnerships will spotlight Kiehl's Ultra Facial franchise across all participating resorts, with Better Screen UV Serum highlighted at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, reinforcing hydration and SPF as year-round essentials for mountain performance – moving beyond seasonal usage.

"This partnership brings together two brands that share a deep commitment to performance, experience and authenticity," said Ryan Blanchard, Alterra Mountain Company VP of Brand Partnerships. "Kiehl's heritage of adventure and performance makes them a natural partner as we continue to elevate how guests engage with our mountain destinations and beyond."

Kiehl's expansion of its mountain presence reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to providing customers with high-performance and efficacious skincare products. Kiehl's continues to redefine how skincare meets lifestyle – offering premium products to both visitors and locals alike.

"We're excited to continue growing our incredibly well-received partnership with Kiehl's," said Ned Wonson, Vice President of Marketing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. "As our guests continue to seek high-performance products that support long days in the mountains, Kiehl's has proven to be a perfect fit. This expanded partnership reflects our shared commitment to quality and enhances the guest experience at every touchpoint."

