KIEHL'S PARTNERS WITH THE ALI FORNEY CENTER AND INTRODUCES KIEHL'S OPEN DOORS: A NEW PHILANTHROPIC PLATFORM SUPPORTING LGBTQIA2+ HOMELESS YOUTH

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's Since 1851 proudly launches a new global philanthropic initiative, Kiehl's Open Doors, providing safe, temporary housing, as well as life tools and developmental resources to LGBTQIA2+ homeless youth.

"We're proud to launch a platform that supports a community Kiehl's has been passionate about protecting for decades," said Jon Saenz, Kiehl's Global Brand President. "Some of our very own Skin Pros have suffered similar adversity after coming out. We want to bring awareness to this issue, while ultimately helping to reduce the number of LGBTQIA2+ youth on the streets."

To support the mission, Kiehl's is proud to partner with the Ali Forney Center, a non-profit that provides LGBTQIA2+ youth with warm, supportive environments to escape the streets and prepare them for independent living. Their services include a 24/7 drop-in center, transitional housing, job readiness training, and health resources.

Kiehl's has committed to donating $150,000* to the Ali Forney Center. This donation will help provide safe, temporary housing as well as life-saving and developmental services to over 2,200 LGBTQIA2+ homeless youth.

With a strong, demonstrated history of inclusion and supporting communities globally, Kiehl's has proudly supported the LGBTQIA2+ community since the late 1980s—including financial support of HIV/AIDS research, suicide prevention, and as a proud NYC Pride March sponsor for the past 27 years. Since 2015, the generosity of the Kiehl's Community has helped give over $18.6 million to philanthropic organizations around the world.

A few key findings demonstrate the urgency of Ali Forney Center's mission and the importance of our partnership to raise awareness of these life-saving services:

40% of homeless youth in New York City are LGBTQIA2+

are LGBTQIA2+ 80% of the youth the Ali Forney Center serve are kicked out of their homes and families due to their LGBTQIA2+ identity

85% of youth in the Ali Forney Center's program are enrolled in mental health counseling services, STD education prevention, testing and treatment

80% of youth graduate the Ali Forney Center into independent living compared to the national average of 20%

Kiehl's Announces Collaboration with Artist Fernanda Cobelo for Pride 2024

Another way Kiehl's celebrates the LGBTQIA2+ community is through annual Pride campaigns in collaboration with international artists who are part of the community. This year, Kiehl's has partnered with Venezuelan illustrator, Fernando Cobelo, to design surreal key visuals that will come to life in Kiehl's stores and digital touchpoints around the world. Cobelo's work, Proud & Open, depicts a visual nod to the launch of Kiehl's new brand cause platform, Kiehl's Opens Doors, which aims to support LGBTQIA2+ homeless youth through providing shelter and resources. Cobelo uses abstract characters to represent members of the LGBTQIA2+ community dreaming about their future, lifting each other up, participating in activism and being proud of their identity.

About The Ali Forney Center

The Ali Forney Center is the largest provider protecting LGBTQIA2+ homeless youth from the harms of homelessness due to family rejection because of homophobia and transphobia. Through its 24/7 Drop-In Center, "Ali's Place," and a network of 13 emergency and transitional housing sites, the Ali Forney Center serves over 2,200 LGBTQIA2+ young people annually. As a leader in this space, the Ali Forney Center supports organizations to utilize its expertise to replicate its successful model across the US and around the world.

About Kiehl's Open Doors

About the Artist: Fernando Cobelo

Fernando Cobelo (he/him) is a Venezuelan illustrator based in Italy, known for his clean, define and essential illustrations. Cobelo has worked with clients such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, The United Nations and more. His work has been awarded and recognized by The Society of Illustrators of New York, The Association of illustrators of UK, American Illustration and other important illustration bodies.

ABOUT KIEHL'S SINCE 1851

Kiehl's was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood. Kiehl's unique, extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal and medicinal knowledge developed and passed on through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, Lip Balm #1, Creme de Corps, and new formulas such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of research and requests from our customers.

*Kiehl's Since 1851 supports Ali Forney Center in their mission to protect homeless Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning youth from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to be independent with a financial contribution of $150,000.00 in 2024. Kiehl's financial support of the Ali Forney Center is not influenced by the purchase of any Kiehl's product and Ali Forney Center does not endorse any Kiehl's product. For more information please visit: https://www.aliforneycenter.org.

