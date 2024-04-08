KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 & ARTIST BENJAMIN VON WONG UNVEIL "SINGLE-USE REFLECTIONS" IN NYC TO DRIVE ENVIRONMENTAL ACTION

The Sculpture Highlights the Importance of Refills as an Alternative to Single-Use Plastics

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's Since 1851 is proud to unveil "Single-Use Reflections," a sculptural installation by renowned artist & activist, Benjamin Von Wong, appearing on the High Line in New York City from April 4-17. Timed with Earth Month, "Single-Use Reflections," invites viewers to pause for a moment of reflection on how both widespread systemic change and small individual lifestyle shifts, such as using refillable products, can evoke hope and positively impact our planet's future.

For over 170 years, Kiehl's has been committed to the health of skin and the wellbeing of the world. Sustainability is no longer enough—circularity is Kiehl's mission in progress, pledging to be transparent about their journey while taking action and inspiring others, both individuals and companies, to do the same. Kiehl's is committed to making single-use plastic a thing of the past, by designing 100% of products to be re-used, refilled, or made of recycled materials by 2030.

"I am honored to be partnering with Kiehl's to amplify their message around circularity," said Von Wong. "I was inspired by the Greek legend of the Hydra, which grows back another head for each one that you cut off – reminiscent of the single-use plastic waste problem. I am a firm believer of progress over perfection. Through this sculpture, I hope to inspire people and companies to join Kiehl's in loudly championing single-use alternatives. I believe that if we can encourage greater refill use, then companies across industries will have greater incentive to start supporting more refill solutions!"

Large-scale mirrors featuring thought provoking prompts protrude from the mountain of empties and provide unique photo touch points. Hidden within the installation is a keyhole where viewers can peek into a miniature world, inspired by an old-world apothecary, highlighting potential ways to reduce plastic waste.

With more than 400 million metric tons of plastic discarded annually around the world1, nearly the equivalent weight of the human population, Von Wong's art reflects the impact of single-use plastic on the beauty of our planet while providing optimism for the future.

The installation joins a series of Earth Month programming led by Earth Day Initiative, a New York City-based non-profit organization that promotes environmental awareness and solutions. Join Von Wong, Maggie Kervick, Kiehl's Global Head of Sustainability, and environmentalist and drag queen, Pattie Gonia for a conversation about circularity and waste as part of Earth Day Initiative's Earth Day 2024 Virtual Stage. The segment will be featured on Earth Day Initiative's website beginning April 22.

"Single-Use Reflections" will be on view April 4-17 on the High Line in New York City

Visiting hours: 7am-10pm EST

To Access: Use the staircase at the corner of 14th Street and 10th Avenue

Following its display on the High Line, "Single-Use Reflections" will move to a new location as an important reminder to #DontRebuyJustRefill.

About Kiehl's Since 1851: Born as an apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood, Kiehl's Since 1851 utilizes over 170 years of skincare expertise to offer personalized service and efficacious skincare for all, under the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.

About Benjamin Von Wong: Benjamin Von Wong is a Brooklyn-based issue driven artist focused on creating "conversation generating" art to help build a world that works for all people and the planet. His work lies at the intersection of fantasy and photography and combines everyday objects with shocking statistics.

About Earth Day Initiative: Earth Day Initiative is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes environmental awareness and solutions through partnerships with schools, community organizations, businesses, and governments. The organization delivers year-round programs as well activating annual Earth Day events.

