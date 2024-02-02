PROTECT & VISIBLY CORRECT SIGNS OF UV DAMAGE WITH KIEHL'S NEW BETTER SCREEN UV SERUM

News provided by

Kiehl's Since 1851

02 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Up your screen game with Kiehl's latest innovation, Better Screen UV Serum. Made with broad spectrum SPF 50+ and Collagen Peptide, Better Screen helps to prevent and visibly correct signs of UV damage. 

"UV exposure can rob the skin of firmness and change its texture, causing it to appear dull, rough and unevenly toned. Better Screen UV Serum helps to protect skin against UV damage and is formulated with peptides to help smooth skin and restore firmer feeling skin with each use." – Dr. Nancy Ilaya PHD, Kiehl's Global Scientific Director

$42 | 50ML - Kiehls.com
Wear all day and reapply every two hours to protect and visibly correct signs of sun damage. This breakthrough technology visibly improves skin by*: 

  • 89% agree skin looks more radiant
  • 94% agree skin felt smoother
  • 87% agree skin tone looks more even

Dermatologist-tested for safety, our unique SPF UV Serum appears invisible on all skin tones. The serum formula is ultra-light-weight and works well with makeup. The vegan, non-irritating and acne-prone skin suitable formula features proprietary technology that includes: 

  • Collagen Peptide
  • 50+ SPF Protection

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Kiehl's Since 1851 is Jackson Hole Mountain Resort's Official 2024 SPF partner. Through this partnership, Kiehl's new SPF innovation, Better Screen UV Serum, will be spotlighted alongside a variety of best-selling Kiehl's skincare products offering year-round skincare protection to resort patrons.

*Results based on consumer perception study after 4 weeks of use

About Kiehl's Since 1851
Kiehl's Since 1851, a L'Oréal USA brand, was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood over 165 years ago. The brand's unique and extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge developed and advanced through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, and new formulations such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of rigorous testing, research, and requests from customers.

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851

