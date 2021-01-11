Kiely Family of Companies Celebrates One Year with Chief Operating Officer Peter Brindley

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiely Family of Companies, a leading design-build enterprise in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, celebrates the one-year anniversary of their Chief Operator Officer, Peter Brindley, joining the organization.

An ENR 500 and 600 enterprise, the Kiely Family of Companies has been in business since 1952, when John F. Kiely Sr. started the legacy company, J.F. Kiely Construction Co. A family enterprise, it is now led by the organization's Chairman, John F. Kiely Jr., and its Chief Executive Officer, John M. Kiely.

Peter, the new Chief Operation Officer, will continue to focus on executing strategy, communicating with stakeholders, optimizing operations, distributing resources, and ensuring profitable results across major projects and divisions.

Before joining the Kiely family, Peter was the COO for a successful family business heavily weighted in the civil engineering and construction sector. A graduate of the Virginia Military Institute with a degree in Civil Engineering, Peter is also a Professional Engineer in NJ, NY, and VA, a certified Design-Build professional, and a military veteran of the U.S Army Corps. of Engineers.

Peter has more than three decades of Design-Build and Shared Services knowledge and experience focused on the heavy construction, utility infrastructure and repair, water resources, large scale bridge, plant, and road improvement sectors.

"Peter brings the experience and leadership skills we need to continue to advance our Family of Companies," says John M. Kiely, CEO of the Kiely Family of Companies. "Working alongside my father and I, we interact, lead, and communicate to provide even greater success for the Kiely Family of Companies and our stakeholders, ensuring we are best serving our team members, customers, and communities."

For more information about the Kiely Family of Companies, visit kielybuilds.com .

Contact:

James M. Pagano

1 Radar Way

Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

[email protected]

732.403.8600 x231

SOURCE Kiely Family of Companies