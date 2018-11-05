Kiely Family of Companies Continues Growth, Announces New Office in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiely Family of Companies, an ENR 600 company located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, announces its latest expansion with the opening of the firm's location in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. The new office is located approximately 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, at 2400 Ansys Drive: Suite 102, Canonsburg, PA.

This is the third Pennsylvania location for the growing company, which employs more than 1200 team members throughout the United States and abroad. The new Canonsburg location will focus primarily on providing turn-key engineering, pipeline inspection, and integrity management solutions with increased responsiveness to new and existing design-build customers throughout Pennsylvania and the Midwest.

"As we continue to expand, we are always looking for strategic growth opportunities to better support our customers. Building our reach with an additional location in Pennsylvania is a natural next step in our journey," says John M. Kiely, President of the Kiely Family of Companies. "The Canonsburg location allows us to offer extensive resources, strict compliance, and innovative solutions to a new market."

The Kiely Family of Companies is committed to designing and building successful projects on time, on budget, and on expectation, and is expected to continue growth into 2019.

About the Kiely Family of Companies:

The Kiely Family of Companies established in 1952 specializes in design – build. Its three business units, civil, development and equipment serve the engineering, construction, real estate and manufacturing industries. As an ENR 600 company, heavily concentrated in the Northeast, the Kiely Family of Companies employs more than 1200 team members throughout the United States and abroad.

