KilgourMD Introduces a New Standard in Prestige Haircare with Biotech-Driven Shampoo and Conditioner

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KilgourMD, dermatologist-founded scalp health and hair growth brand, created by Stanford-trained dermatologist Dr. James Kilgour, announces the launch of its groundbreaking Shampoo and Conditioner, setting a new benchmark for scientific innovation in prestige haircare. Designed to be used in conjunction with their award-winning serum system, these products deliver visible results typically reserved for professional or medical-grade formulations, leveraging next-generation microbiome science, biotech actives, and clinically validated concentrations to deliver visible, measurable improvements to scalp health and hair integrity.

The KilgourMD Shampoo & Conditioner

The KilgourMD Shampoo is one of the most scientifically advanced scalp treatments available in consumer haircare today. The shampoo features a multi-mechanism system combining Cutibiome CLR™, Patchoul'Up™, and Piroctone Olamine, each used at their full clinical-study concentrations. This biotech-forward formula rebalances the scalp microbiome, targets Malassezia-related flakes, normalizes excess sebum, and visibly calms inflammation, addressing the root causes of dandruff, sensitivity, oiliness, and irritation rather than masking symptoms. It also achieves this without reliance on harmful actives such as Zinc Pyrithione, commonly found in drug store products, an ingredient banned in the European Union due to reproductive safety concerns. Additionally, the formula uses a sophisticated blend of SCI, sarcosinate, glucosides, and betaine to cleanse effectively while supporting scalp barrier health. Suited for sensitive, dandruff-prone, irritated, or thinning scalps, this innovation offers treatment-level efficacy in a refined, dermatologist-grade, luxury experience.

The KilgourMD Conditioner represents a breakthrough in hydration, repair, and strength, engineered for damaged, fine, or thinning hair. The formula combines a rare suite of biotech actives used at clinically validated concentrations, including ResistHyal™ multi-weight hyaluronic technology, Silkgel Neo™ vegan silk, Kerashaft V™ bond-care peptides, and a bio-fermented mineral complex. This advanced system penetrates the hair fiber, repairs micro-damage, strengthens keratin bonds, and delivers long-lasting hydration without heaviness. Supporting ingredients such as panthenol, aloe, mineral ferments, and antioxidant resveratrol further enhance scalp comfort and hair vitality.

"Inspired by customer feedback, I developed a shampoo and conditioner to complement the serums and optimize the full system. Dandruff is a major source of inflammatory scalp stress, something I commonly see in my perimenopausal patients, so I created the shampoo to target that stress and work synergistically with our Prevention and Treatment Serums. Because protecting new hair is as important as stimulating growth, the conditioner helps protect against thermal, UV, and mechanical damage and can be used as both a rinse-out and leave-in." - Dr. James Kilgour, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Founder & CEO of KilgourMD

The KilgourMD Shampoo and Conditioner are now available on KilgourMD.com for $49 each.

About KilgourMD: KilgourMD is leading the haircare revolution by putting scalp health first. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. James Kilgour, who was inspired by his mother's struggle with menopause-related hair loss, the brand was born from a simple truth: even with access to every medical option, existing treatments were often ineffective with terrible side effects. Using cutting-edge formulas and proprietary technology designed to address scalp aging and improve hair thinning for all genders and hair types, KilgourMD focuses on prevention as much as treatment, promoting long-term scalp health and fuller, stronger hair.

