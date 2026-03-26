KilgourMD Raises Series A Led by Prelude Growth Partners to Accelerate Research & Development Pipeline in Scalp Health and Hair Regrowth

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KilgourMD, the dermatologist-founded, science-backed scalp health and hair growth brand, today announced the close of its Series A funding round led by Prelude Growth Partners.

The round included participation from existing investors Willow Growth, Joyance Partners, and Able Partners for the brand which was founded in 2023 by Stanford-trained, board-certified dermatologist Dr. James Kilgour.

"KilgourMD was born out of seeing firsthand the experience of my mother, as well as countless patients, struggling with hair loss during menopause," said Dr. James Kilgour. "I developed our clinically-proven scalp serum system to address this unmet need, and today we sell a bottle every 20 seconds. Prelude Growth shares our vision for redefining scalp health, and I'm excited to partner with them as we scale our clinical and product innovation."

Prelude Growth Partners' Managing Partner Alicia Sontag will join the company's Board of Directors alongside Dr. Kilgour, managing partner of Willow Growth and series seed lead investor Deborah Benton, and COO Dr. Alok Prasad.

"KilgourMD are establishing themselves as thought leaders in this space," said Alicia Sontag, Managing Partner at Prelude Growth Partners. "Dr. Kilgour has built a highly differentiated, clinically grounded platform with exceptional consumer traction. We're excited to support the company as it continues its clinical research, expands its innovation pipeline and establishes itself as the powerhouse brand in scalp health."

Prelude Growth Partners is a New York-based growth equity firm investing in high-growth, founder-led consumer brands across health and wellness, beauty and personal care, food and beverage, and consumer services.

The funding follows a profitable 2025 and the successful completion of the brand's first clinical trial focused on menopausal women using its proprietary two-step scalp serum system. In the study, 95% of participants demonstrated decreased shedding on objective measures within six weeks, and by four months, the majority achieved clinically meaningful regrowth, as evaluated by two independent board-certified dermatologists. The full results of the trial have been accepted for publication in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, a leading peer-reviewed academic medical journal.

Proceeds from the Series A will be used to expand KilgourMD's proprietary active ingredient pipeline, develop new product formulations, and conduct rigorous clinical trials targeting underserved populations in hair loss.

Positioned at the intersection of clinical dermatology and consumer hair care, KilgourMD is pioneering a new category focused on treating scalp aging as a root cause of hair thinning. The brand has established a new standard for evidence-based hair loss solutions, demonstrating that meaningful regrowth and reduced shedding can be achieved without the harsh side effects associated with traditional treatments.

KilgourMD's portfolio of treatment and prevention serums, alongside its recently launched shampoo and conditioner, has cultivated a highly-engaged customer community. More than one-third of customers have recommended the products to others, helping to normalize conversations around hair loss and scalp health. The brand now sells a bottle of scalp serum every 20 seconds. Products are currently available exclusively at kilgourmd.com.

About KilgourMD: KilgourMD is redefining hair care by putting scalp health first. Founded by Stanford-trained, board-certified dermatologist Dr. James Kilgour, the brand was inspired by his mother's experience with menopause-related hair loss and a clear gap in effective, well-tolerated treatments. Through proprietary formulations designed to target scalp aging, KilgourMD delivers clinically validated solutions for hair thinning across all genders and hair types—focused equally on prevention and treatment to support long-term scalp and hair health.

About Prelude Growth Partners: Prelude Growth Partners is a leading consumer-focused growth equity firm that supports brands made for the new modern consumer. By partnering with founders and CEOs, Prelude Growth Partners provides deep category experience, value-added operational support, and a broad network to power the high potential, fast-growing consumer brands of tomorrow. Prelude Growth Partners seeks to make investments of $15 million to $100 million in each company, across branded consumer categories including food & beverage, health & wellness, beauty & personal care, pet and other consumer product and service companies. Representative past and current partner investments include: Perelel, Bachan's, MadeGood, Blueland, Banza, Fly By Jing, So Good So You, Skin Pharm, Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays, The Center Brands (including Naturium and PHLUR), Tower 28, OneSkin, Westman Atelier and Amylu. For additional information on Prelude Growth Partners, please visit preludegrowth.com.

SOURCE KilgourMD