Kilpatrick Townsend Launches New "Environmental Reg Watch" Blog

ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new sheriff in town when it comes to the environment. For the first time since 2010, Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress, leading to a sea change in the federal government's approach to environmental issues. From reversals of the previous administration's executive orders, policies, and regulations to passage of new laws, rules, and regulations that promote the Biden administration's focus on climate change and environmental equity initiatives, significant and substantive changes will be coming at a furious pace.

Kilpatrick Townsend's new Environmental Reg Watch Blog provides the frequent updates – and the analysis and insight – that businesses need to stay informed. Click here to read the blog and click here to subscribe to the blog.

Kilpatrick Townsend's Environment & Product Regulation Practice provides a full range of business and transactional planning, compliance counseling, and litigation services for our clients. We help companies contend with conflicting regulatory regimes while staying on track for their long-term business vision. We frequently represent companies in matters before state and federal courts and agencies, as well as those facing actions by the U.S. Congress and state legislatures. We also provide preventative counseling and management of environmental permitting to assist clients in avoiding health, safety, and environmental regulatory conflicts, proactively helping our clients avoid future government enforcement activities.

For more, please visit kilpatricktownsend.com.

SOURCE Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Related Links

https://www.kilpatricktownsend.com/

