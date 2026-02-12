Kim Marvin Steps Down from Titan International Inc. Board of Directors

News provided by

Titan International, Inc.

Feb 12, 2026, 16:15 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. announces that Kim Marvin has stepped down from its Board of Directors.

Mr. Marvin stepped down from the Board of Directors of Titan International, Inc. after approximately 24 months of service due to time constraints and other professional commitments.  The company currently has no intention of replacing this board seat. 

Paul Reitz, President and CEO of Titan International stated "I want to thank Kim for his contributions over the past two years. Kim provided valuable operational continuity following the Carlstar acquisition and Titan benefited from his combination of engineering expertise, financial and transactional experience.  We want to wish Kim all the best in his future endeavors."

About Titan: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the   company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and   consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Titan International, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 26

Titan International, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 26

Titan International, Inc. will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, February 26, 2026 to...
Titan International Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transitions Including New Role of Chief Transformation Officer to Accelerate Strategic Objectives

Titan International Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transitions Including New Role of Chief Transformation Officer to Accelerate Strategic Objectives

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Agriculture

Agriculture

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics