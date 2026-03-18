Titan International, Inc. Announces Consolidation of Tire Production to Improve Operational Efficiency of US Manufacturing

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced a decision to consolidate production within its North American manufacturing footprint, which will result in the closure of its manufacturing facility in Jackson, Tennessee by the end of October 2026.

The Company expects production currently performed in Jackson to be transitioned to other existing Titan facilities over the coming months. This action is part of Titan's ongoing efforts to optimize its manufacturing footprint and improve capacity utilization.

"The decision to consolidate production and close the Jackson facility is difficult knowing the impact it has on our team members and their families," said Paul Reitz, President and CEO of Titan International. "Titan continues to take deliberate actions to improve its operating efficiency while maintaining the flexibility and scale required to serve our customers."

The closure of the Jackson, TN facility will impact approximately 140 people and Titan is committed to supporting affected employees through this transition. The Company will work closely with local leadership and provide assistance to impacted team members, including severance, benefits continuation and job placement support. The Company will continue to operate a robust network of manufacturing facilities across North America to support its customers across outdoor power equipment, powersports, agriculture, construction, earthmoving, and other off‑highway end markets.

About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.