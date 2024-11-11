Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell" or the "Company"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in over 129,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced its participation in four upcoming investor conferences. Members of management will be participating in meetings at the following conferences:

Bank of America Global Energy Conference 2024 on November 12-13, 2024 – Houston

– TD Securities Energy Conference on November 19-20, 2024 – New York City

– Wolfe Inaugural Global Energy Conference on November 21, 2024 - Virtual

- Virtual Mizuho Power , Energy & Infrastructure Conference on December 9-10, 2024 – New York City

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 17 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 129,000 gross wells. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

