Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell Royalty Partners" or "Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests across 28 states, today announced it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2019, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Kimbell Royalty Partners has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern).

By Phone: Dial 201-389-0869 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through May 16 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13688870#.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Kimbell's Investor Relations website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com/. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is an oil and gas mineral and royalty limited partnership based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell is managed by its general partner, Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in nearly every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 92,000 gross producing wells with over 39,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

