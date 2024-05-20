Kimbell Royalty Partners Mourns the Passing of Board Member Ben J. Fortson

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) is saddened to announce the passing of board member Ben J. Fortson.

Mr. Fortson had nearly 60 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortson Oil Company since 1986. He also served as Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President of the Kimbell Art Foundation since 1975.

Mr. Fortson began investing in oil and natural gas minerals and royalties in the late 1990s on behalf of the Kimbell Art Foundation, which was one of the original and largest sponsors of Kimbell Royalty Partners. Mr. Fortson was instrumental in the creation of Kimbell Royalty Partners, beginning with its initial public offering in February 2017 and continuing through to 2024 as a member of the board of directors.

"Ben's distinguished career in the oil and natural gas industry spanned nearly six decades, and we are very sad to lose him both as a good friend and wise counselor to Kimbell Royalty Partners. Our Executive Vice Chairman, Brett Taylor, and I have known and worked with Ben for decades, beginning with our first royalty acquisition in the late 1990s. His wise counsel, vision and prescient investing skills were a key factor to the success of Kimbell Royalty Partners over the years. We will miss his advice, sense of humor and friendship," said Robert Ravnaas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimbell Royalty Partners' general partner.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP



Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 17 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 129,000 gross wells. To learn more, visit kimbellrp.com.

