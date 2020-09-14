Kimbell Royalty Partners to Participate in the Credit Suisse Oil & Gas Royalty Mineral Investor Day

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 96,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced that it plans to participate in the Credit Suisse Oil & Gas Royalty Mineral Investor Day, a virtual event on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 96,000 gross wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

