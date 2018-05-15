Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) is an oil and gas mineral and royalty variable rate master limited partnership based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell Royalty Partners is managed by its general partner, Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC, and owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 5.7 million gross acres in twenty states and in nearly every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 50,000 gross producing wells with over 30,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Contact:

Rick Black

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

krp@dennardlascar.com

(713) 529-6600

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimbell-royalty-partners-to-participate-in-the-stephens-energy-executive-summit-300648279.html

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Related Links

http://www.kimbellrp.com

