Kimbell Royalty Partners to Participate in the Stephens Energy Executive Summit

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests across 20 states, announced today that the partnership's senior management will participate in the 2nd Annual Stephens Energy Executive Summit in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, May 16. An updated investor presentation is accessible in the Investor Relations section of the partnership's website at www.kimbellrp.com under Events and Presentations.
About Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) is an oil and gas mineral and royalty variable rate master limited partnership based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell Royalty Partners is managed by its general partner, Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC, and owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 5.7 million gross acres in twenty states and in nearly every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 50,000 gross producing wells with over 30,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.
Contact:
Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
krp@dennardlascar.com
(713) 529-6600
