Kimberley Wolterstorff Gregorie Joins First Horizon as Senior Vice President, Head of Consumer Sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today Kimberley Wolterstorff Gregorie has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Head of Consumer Sales. Gregorie will lead the consumer sales strategy, driving growth and ensuring an exceptional experience for First Horizon's clients across its retail channels.

Gregorie is an experienced leader adept at connecting business strategy, operations and people to create organizations with purpose. She's known for turning complexity into clarity, leading teams through expansion, modernization and cultural evolution with a focus on results.

With more than 20 years in financial services, Gregorie previously served in a variety of consumer banking and transformational leadership roles at JPMorganChase. Her background also includes national advisory roles supporting economic development and mobility initiatives in communities across the U.S.

"We are excited to welcome Kimberley to First Horizon," said Shaun McDougall, Executive Vice President, Head of Consumer Banking for First Horizon. "Her track record in driving sales excellence, fostering strong teams and championing the client experience will accelerate our momentum and support our long-term vision for growth and innovation."

"I am thrilled to join First Horizon at this exciting time," said Gregorie. "The bank's focus on client-centric strategy and associate performance perfectly aligns with my commitment to delivering measurable results. I look forward to partnering with the team to make a positive impact for our clients and communities."

About First Horizon

