Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF partner to help 2 million babies and young children in Latin America and the Caribbean

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF have joined together to improve the lives of nearly 2 million babies and young children across 16 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Over the next three years, Kimberly-Clark's contribution through Huggies® global 'No Baby Unhugged' program will be used to support and grow UNICEF's current Early Childhood Development (ECD) initiatives in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF are partnering to help 2 million babies and young children in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In Latin America, where one child dies every three minutes of preventable diseases and 52 percent die in the first 28 days of life, access to essential services such as health, education, protection programs, and more baby-friendly environments is a critical life-saving need.

"At Kimberly-Clark, we are deeply committed to keeping babies healthy, loved and safe during those first critical moments in their lives," said Sergio Cruz, President for Kimberly-Clark Latin America. "By partnering with UNICEF to bring 'No Baby Unhugged' to Latin America, we are able to strengthen its Early Childhood Development programs that are vital to saving and improving babies' lives."

Through the partnership, UNICEF's Early Childhood Development (ECD) programs will be able to continue growing to improve children's lives and ensure that parents are supported and engaged in nurturing care and positive parenting with their children, including:

Ensuring babies receive quality services, including neonatal care

Creating baby-friendly environments at area hospitals and clinics

Training frontline workers to provide essential services for young children and their families to address children's needs and ensure that parents are supported

Ensuring that families have the support needed to take care of their children and provide an enriched and safe environment for child development

"The development of children, especially during their early years, is influenced by the support of the family and surrounding environment, along with the accessibility and quality of integrated early childhood development systems," says Maria Cristina Perceval, UNICEF Regional Director. "Nevertheless, million of children in our region are deprived of the protection, stimulation, nutrition, and care they need to fully develop. We appreciate the confidence that Kimberly Clark has placed in UNICEF to continue working together to ensure that every child not only survive but also reach his or her full potential."

The contribution of $7.2 million is the company's largest to UNICEF to date and represents its ongoing commitment to help babies thrive.

"UNICEF has spent 70 years working to improve the lives of children and families around the world," said Juanita Pelaez Zambrano, General Manager, Baby and Child Care, Kimberly-Clark. "We know more babies and mothers will have access to essential health services, counselling and the support they need from the start thanks to the partnership with UNICEF."

About Huggies® No Baby Unhugged

No Baby Unhugged is one of the largest global social impact programs established by Kimberly-Clark through its Huggies® brand. The program began in 2010 and aims to help the most vulnerable babies in society get the hugs and care they need. This care comes in many forms including hospital partnerships that support volunteer hugging programs, partnerships with NGOs who are focused on improving newborn and maternal health care, and diaper and wipe donations. Over the past five years, nearly 3 million babies in Canada, the United States, Israel, Australia, Vietnam, China, and India have benefited from the program.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Snow, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children's lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit http://www.unicef.org/lac and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

