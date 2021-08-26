Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) today announced a series of executive leadership changes in support of its global business.

Tristram Wilkinson, currently serving as President of Kimberly-Clark's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) consumer business, has been named President of the company's Asia Pacific consumer business, and will have responsibility for the company's largest international region with operations in more than 30 countries, including China, India, Australia, Korea and the ASEAN member states.

Wilkinson will continue to report to Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu and will be based in Singapore. Wilkinson is succeeding Aaron Powell, who is departing the company for an external opportunity. A successor to Wilkinson will be named in the near future.

"Tris has more than 25 years of experience with Kimberly-Clark, and a proven record of driving results, and I'm confident he will continue the solid growth of our Asia Pacific business," said Hsu. "At the same time, I greatly appreciate Aaron's service to Kimberly-Clark including his leadership of our Kimberly-Clark Professional and Asia Pacific consumer businesses and his passion for building brands."

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

