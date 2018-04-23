Kimberly-Clark Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Executive Summary

First quarter 2018 net sales of $4.7 billion increased 5 percent compared to the year-ago period. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates benefited sales by 3 percent. Organic sales rose 2 percent, including 3 percent growth in North American consumer products.

, including significant charges related to the company's previously announced 2018 Global Restructuring Program. First quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.71 in 2018, an increase of 9 percent compared to diluted net income per share of $1.57 in 2017. Adjusted earnings per share exclude certain items described later in this news release.

to . The company continues to target full-year 2018 organic sales growth of approximately 1 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $6.90 to $7.20 , a year-on-year increase of 11 to 16 percent.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Falk said, "I'm encouraged by the 2 percent organic sales growth we delivered in the first quarter, led by improved performance in North America. We also generated $90 million of cost savings, reduced discretionary spending and returned approximately $550 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. While our margins were impacted by significant commodity inflation, we're taking actions to increase net realized revenue and reduce costs in order to improve performance. We are broadly on track with our plan for the year and we remain optimistic about our opportunities to create long-term shareholder value through execution of our Global Business Plan strategies."

First Quarter 2018 Operating Results

Sales of $4.7 billion in the first quarter of 2018 were up 5 percent compared to the year-ago period. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates benefited sales by 3 percent. Organic sales improved 2 percent, as volumes increased 3 percent while net selling prices were down 1 percent. In North America, organic sales increased 3 percent in consumer products and 2 percent in K-C Professional. Outside North America, organic sales rose 2 percent in developed markets and 1 percent in developing and emerging markets.

First quarter operating profit was $247 million in 2018 and $848 million in 2017. Results in 2018 included $577 million of charges related to the 2018 Global Restructuring Program. First quarter 2018 adjusted operating profit was $824 million. Results were impacted by $175 million of higher input costs, driven by a $105 million increase in pulp and a $45 million increase in other raw materials. The operating profit comparison was also affected by lower net selling prices. On the other hand, results benefited from $90 million of cost savings from the company's FORCE (Focused On Reducing Costs Everywhere) program, volume growth, reduced marketing, research and general spending and $20 million of favorable foreign currency translation effects.

The first quarter effective tax rate was 59.8 percent in 2018, which included an $82 million net charge associated with U.S. tax reform related matters. The first quarter adjusted effective tax rate in 2018 was 22.0 percent compared to the effective tax rate of 27.5 percent in the first quarter of 2017. The comparison benefited from U.S. tax reform, along with resolution of certain tax matters. The company continues to expect a full-year 2018 adjusted effective tax rate of 23 to 26 percent.

Kimberly-Clark's share of net income of equity companies in the first quarter was $27 million in 2018 and $29 million in 2017. At Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, results benefited from organic sales growth, favorable currency effects and cost savings, but were negatively impacted by higher input costs.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash provided by operations in the first quarter was $542 million in 2018 and $436 million in 2017. The increase was driven by lower tax payments. Capital spending for the first quarter was $189 million in 2018 and $215 million in 2017. First quarter 2018 share repurchases were 1.8 million shares at a cost of $204 million. Total debt was $7.7 billion at March 31, 2018 and $7.4 billion at the end of 2017.

First Quarter 2018 Business Segment Results

Personal Care Segment

First quarter sales of $2.3 billion were up 3 percent. Changes in currency rates and last year's acquisition of the company's joint venture in India benefited sales by 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Volumes and product mix each improved 1 percent, while net selling prices fell 2 percent. First quarter operating profit of $470 million decreased 3 percent. The comparison was impacted by input cost inflation and lower net selling prices. Results benefited from cost savings, reduced marketing, research and general spending, volume growth and favorable currency effects.

Sales in North America improved 1 percent. Volumes increased 3 percent, while net selling prices declined 2 percent, including higher promotion spending in the baby care and adult care categories. Volumes were up mid-single digits in child care and low-single digits in both Huggies diapers and adult care.

Sales in developing and emerging markets increased 3 percent. The acquisition of the company's joint venture in India benefited sales by 2 percent and currency rates were favorable by 1 percent. Product mix improved 2 percent and volumes increased 1 percent, while net selling prices were down 3 percent. Volumes increased in Eastern Europe and Latin America, but fell in China.

Sales in developed markets outside North America (Australia, South Korea and Western/Central Europe) increased 6 percent, including an 8 point benefit from favorable currency rates. Volumes were down 4 percent, driven by South Korea. The combined impact of changes in net selling prices and product mix benefited sales by 2 percent.

Consumer Tissue Segment

First quarter sales of $1.6 billion were up 9 percent. Volumes increased 7 percent, while product mix was unfavorable by 2 percent. Changes in currency rates benefited sales by more than 3 percent. First quarter operating profit of $249 million decreased 11 percent. The comparison was impacted by input cost inflation and unfavorable product mix. Results benefited from volume growth, cost savings, reduced marketing, research and general spending and favorable currency effects.

Sales in North America increased 6 percent. Volumes rose 9 percent compared to soft performance in the year-ago period when volumes declined 7 percent. Product mix was unfavorable by 3 percent and net selling prices were down slightly. The volume comparison reflected increased promotion support, changes in the timing of promotion activity and a severe cold and flu season that benefited facial tissue sales. The decline in product mix was mostly due to the promotion activity.

Sales in developing and emerging markets increased 7 percent, including a 3 point benefit from favorable currency rates. Volumes increased more than 4 percent, driven by Asia-Pacific, while net selling prices declined 1 percent.

Sales in developed markets outside North America increased 17 percent. Currency rates were favorable by 11 percent, mostly in Western/Central Europe. Volumes increased 4 percent, driven by South Korea, and net selling prices rose 2 percent.

K-C Professional (KCP) Segment

First quarter sales of $0.8 billion increased 5 percent. Changes in currency rates benefited sales by 3 percent. Volumes increased approximately 2 percent and net selling prices and product mix each improved slightly. First quarter operating profit of $158 million increased 6 percent. The comparison benefited from organic sales growth, cost savings, lower marketing, research and general spending and favorable currency effects, partially offset by input cost inflation.

Sales in North America increased approximately 3 percent. Volumes were up 2 percent, with growth in all major product categories including a mid-single digit gain in wipers.

Sales in developing and emerging markets increased 7 percent, including a 3 point benefit from currency rates. Volumes were up 4 percent, primarily in Asia-Pacific.

Sales in developed markets outside North America were up 10 percent. Currency rates were favorable by approximately 11 percent, mostly in Western/Central Europe. Volumes fell 3 percent, while the combined impact of changes in net selling prices and product mix increased sales 2 percent.

2018 Global Restructuring Program

In January 2018, Kimberly-Clark initiated the 2018 Global Restructuring Program in order to reduce the company's structural cost base and enhance the company's flexibility to invest in its brands, growth initiatives and capabilities critical to delivering future growth. The program will make Kimberly-Clark's overhead organization structure and manufacturing supply chain less complex and more efficient and is expected to broadly impact all of the company's business segments and organizations in each major geography.

The company expects the program will generate annual pre-tax cost savings of $500 to $550 million by the end of 2021, driven by workforce reductions along with manufacturing supply chain efficiencies. As part of the program, Kimberly-Clark expects to exit or divest some low-margin businesses that generate approximately 1 percent of company net sales. The sales are concentrated in the consumer tissue business segment. To implement the program, the company expects to incur restructuring charges of $1,700 to $1,900 million pre-tax ($1,350 to $1,500 million after tax) by the end of 2020.

First quarter 2018 restructuring charges were $577 million pre-tax ($428 million after tax). First quarter 2018 restructuring savings were insignificant and the company continues to target full-year 2018 savings of $50 to $70 million, with the vast majority anticipated to occur in the second half of the year.

2018 Outlook and Key Planning Assumptions

The company updated the following key planning and guidance assumptions for full-year 2018:

Net sales increase of 2 to 3 percent (prior assumption was for an increase of 1 to 2 percent).

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates are anticipated to have a 1 to 2 percent positive impact on net sales (previous estimate neutral to 1 percent positive impact).

Inflation in key cost inputs of $400 to $550 million compared to the previous estimate of $300 to $400 million . The update reflects higher assumptions for pulp costs in particular, and secondarily other raw materials. In North America , the company is assuming market prices of $1,075 to $1,175 per metric ton for eucalyptus pulp and low-to-mid-$60's per barrel for oil.

to compared to the previous estimate of to . The update reflects higher assumptions for pulp costs in particular, and secondarily other raw materials. In , the company is assuming market prices of to per metric ton for eucalyptus pulp and low-to-mid-$60's per barrel for oil. Benefits from changes in net selling prices are expected to be slightly higher than previously assumed as a result of the increased cost inflation estimate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted earnings and earnings per share

Adjusted gross and operating profit

Adjusted effective tax rate

These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures:

2018 Global Restructuring Program. Mentioned elsewhere in this release.

U.S. tax reform. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company recognized a net benefit as a result of U.S. tax reform and related activities. In the first quarter of 2018, the company recognized a net charge associated with U.S. tax reform related matters.

The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures. Management and the company's Board of Directors use adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted gross and operating profit to (a) evaluate the company's historical and prospective financial performance and its performance relative to its competitors, (b) allocate resources and (c) measure the operational performance of the company's business units and their managers. Management also believes that the use of an adjusted effective tax rate provides improved insight into the tax effects of our ongoing business operations.

Additionally, the Management Development and Compensation Committee of the company's Board of Directors has used certain of the non-GAAP financial measures when setting and assessing achievement of incentive compensation goals. These goals are based, in part, on the company's adjusted earnings per share and improvement in the company's adjusted return on invested capital and adjusted operating profit return on sales determined by excluding certain of the adjustments that are used in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures.

This news release includes information regarding organic sales growth, which describes the impact of changes in volume, net selling prices and product mix on net sales. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates and acquisitions and divestitures also impact the year-over-year change in net sales.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss this news release and other matters of interest to investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. (CDT) today. The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the World Wide Web. Stockholders and others are invited to listen to the live broadcast or a playback, which can be accessed by following the instructions set out in the Investors section of the company's Web site (www.kimberly-clark.com).

Certain matters contained in this news release concerning the outlook, anticipated financial and operating results, raw material, energy and other input costs, anticipated currency rates and exchange risks, net income from equity companies, sources and uses of cash, the effective tax rate, the anticipated cost savings from the company's FORCE program, charges and savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring Program, growth initiatives, contingencies and anticipated transactions of the company constitute forward-looking statements and are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the company. There can be no assurance that these future events will occur as anticipated or that the company's results will be as estimated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update them. For a description of certain factors that could cause the company's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 entitled "Risk Factors."

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Millions, except per share amounts)























Three Months Ended March 31





2018

2017

Change Net Sales $ 4,731



$ 4,504



+5 % Cost of products sold 3,407



2,844



+20 % Gross Profit 1,324



1,660



-20 % Marketing, research and general expenses 1,079



807



+34 % Other (income) and expense, net (2)



5



N.M.

Operating Profit 247



848



-71 % Nonoperating expense (9)



(14)



-36 % Interest income 2



2



—

Interest expense (66)



(83)



-20 % Income Before Income Taxes and Equity Interests 174



753



-77 % Provision for income taxes (104)



(207)



-50 % Income Before Equity Interests 70



546



-87 % Share of net income of equity companies 27



29



-7 % Net Income 97



575



-83 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4)



(12)



-67 % Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation $ 93



$ 563



-83 %











Per Share Basis









Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation









Basic $ 0.27



$ 1.58



-83 % Diluted $ 0.26



$ 1.57



-83 %











Cash Dividends Declared $ 1.00



$ 0.97



+3 %























Common Shares Outstanding March 31





2018

2017



Outstanding shares as of 349.6



355.2





Average diluted shares for three months ended 352.6



358.6



















N.M. - Not Meaningful Unaudited

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Millions, except per share amounts)





































Three Months Ended March 31, 2018



As

Reported

2018 Global

Restructuring

Program

U.S. Tax

Reform Related

Matters

As

Adjusted

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold

$ 3,407



$ 277



$ —



$ 3,130

Gross Profit

1,324



(277)



—



1,601

Marketing, research and general expenses

1,079



300



—



779

Operating Profit

247



(577)



—



824

Provision for income taxes

(104)



143



(82)



(165)

Effective tax rate

59.8 %

—



—



22.0 % Share of net income of equity companies

27



(3)



—



30

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4)



9



—



(13)

Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation

93



(428)



(82)



603

Diluted Earnings per Share(a)

0.26



(1.21)



(0.23)



1.71





(a) "As Adjusted Non-GAAP" does not equal "As Reported" plus "Adjustments" as a result of rounding.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and they should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. The company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to the GAAP measures and by providing reconciliations of the non-GAAP and comparable GAAP financial measures.

Unaudited

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Millions)

















March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 626



$ 616

Accounts receivable, net 2,470



2,315

Inventories 1,778



1,790

Other current assets 498



490

Total Current Assets 5,372



5,211

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 7,328



7,436

Investments in Equity Companies 260



233

Goodwill 1,576



1,576

Other Assets 767



695

TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,303



$ 15,151









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Debt payable within one year $ 1,599



$ 953

Trade accounts payable 2,826



2,834

Accrued expenses 1,899



1,730

Dividends payable 350



341

Total Current Liabilities 6,674



5,858

Long-Term Debt 6,081



6,472

Noncurrent Employee Benefits 1,152



1,184

Deferred Income Taxes 421



395

Other Liabilities 359



299

Redeemable Preferred Securities of Subsidiaries 61



61

Stockholders' Equity





Kimberly-Clark Corporation 317



629

Noncontrolling Interests 238



253

Total Stockholders' Equity 555



882

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 15,303



$ 15,151





2018 Data is Unaudited

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(Millions)

















Three Months Ended

March 31

2018

2017 Operating Activities





Net income $ 97



$ 575

Depreciation and amortization 211



178

Asset impairments 74



—

Stock-based compensation 18



20

Deferred income taxes (27)



(25)

Net losses on asset dispositions 36



5

Equity companies' earnings in excess of dividends paid (27)



(26)

Operating working capital 103



(264)

Postretirement benefits (41)



(21)

Other 98



(6)

Cash Provided by Operations 542



436

Investing Activities





Capital spending (189)



(215)

Investments in time deposits (83)



(37)

Maturities of time deposits 19



70

Other (3)



4

Cash Used for Investing (256)



(178)

Financing Activities





Cash dividends paid (341)



(329)

Change in short-term debt 249



196

Debt repayments (2)



(8)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 14



78

Acquisitions of common stock for the treasury (197)



(295)

Other (6)



(9)

Cash Used for Financing (283)



(367)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 7



21

Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 10



(88)

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 616



923

Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 626



$ 835





Unaudited

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA

(Millions)



























Three Months Ended March 31







2018

2017

Change NET SALES











Personal Care

$ 2,307



$ 2,250



+3 % Consumer Tissue

1,579



1,455



+9 % K-C Professional

832



789



+5 % Corporate & Other

13



10



N.M.

TOTAL NET SALES

$ 4,731



$ 4,504



+5 %













OPERATING PROFIT











Personal Care

$ 470



$ 487



-3 % Consumer Tissue

249



280



-11 % K-C Professional

158



149



+6 % Corporate & Other(a)

(632)



(63)



N.M.

Other (income) and expense, net(a)

(2)



5



N.M.

TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT

$ 247



$ 848



-71 %





(a) Corporate & Other and Other (income) and expense, net include income and expense not associated with the business segments, including adjustments as indicated in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES VERSUS PRIOR YEAR











































Three Months Ended March 31, 2018



Total(a)

Volume

Net

Price

Mix/

Other

Acquisition

Currency



Organic(b) Personal Care

3

1

(2)



1



1

2



— Consumer Tissue

9

7

—



(2)



—

3



5 K-C Professional

5

2

—



—



—

3



2 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED

5

3

(1)



—



—

3



2







(a) Total may not equal the sum of volume, net price, mix/other, acquisition and currency due to rounding. (b) Combined impact of changes in volume, net price and mix/other.



N.M. - Not Meaningful Unaudited

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

























Estimated Range ESTIMATED FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE











Adjusted earnings per share

$ 6.90



-

$ 7.20

Adjustment for charges related to the 2018 Global Restructuring Program

(3.00)



-

(2.70)

Adjustment for net charge associated with U.S. Tax Reform Related Matters

(0.23)



-

(0.23)

Per share basis – diluted net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation

$ 3.67



-

$ 4.27





















ESTIMATED FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE











Adjusted effective tax rate

23 %

-

26 % Adjustment for charges related to the 2018 Global Restructuring Program

1



-

1

Adjustment for net charge associated with U.S. Tax Reform Related Matters

4



-

4

Effective tax rate

28 %

-

31 %



















Twelve months ended

December 31, 2017 FULL YEAR 2017 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE



Adjusted earnings per share

$ 6.23

Adjustment for net benefit associated with U.S. Tax Reform Related Matters

0.17

Per share basis – diluted net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation

$ 6.40



