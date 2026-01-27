Kimberly-Clark Declares Dividend Increase

News provided by

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Jan 27, 2026, 06:40 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) has declared an increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $1.28 per share, up from $1.26 previously. The dividend is payable in cash on April 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026.

Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 92 consecutive years, and this represents the 54th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend to shareholders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website

[KMB-F]

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_v1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Kimberly-Clark Reports Strong Finish to Second Year of Transformation

Kimberly-Clark Reports Strong Finish to Second Year of Transformation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Nasdaq: KMB) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results that reflect the momentum of its innovation-driven, ...
Huggies Donates 15 Million Diapers in 15 Days in Celebration of National Diaper Bank Network's 15th Anniversary

Huggies Donates 15 Million Diapers in 15 Days in Celebration of National Diaper Bank Network's 15th Anniversary

Huggies®, a Kimberly-Clark brand, is teaming up with the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) to deliver 15 million donated Huggies diapers in 15 days ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics