Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill

"The Mobile team is excited about the role we will play in supporting the projected growth of the bath tissue category in North America as a result of this capacity expansion project," said Todd Visscher, Mill Manager for Kimberly-Clark's Mobile operations. "This investment, the commitment of our employees, and the community support will together bolster Mobile Mill's competitive position within Kimberly-Clark."

With an estimated investment of more than $100 million, this two-year project is expected to deliver improved capacity, greater manufacturing efficiency, and enhanced product quality.

Less than a year ago, Kimberly-Clark announced another significant investment in the Mobile facility for the construction of an on-site state-of-the-art combined heat-power plant and various other production enhancements.

"This investment is a testament to the strength of Kimberly-Clark's Mobile facility and its workforce," said Bill Sisson, President and CEO of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

"It's rewarding to see Kimberly-Clark make another significant re-investment in its Mobile mill, which has been a major employer in the area for more than two decades," said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "We've forged a great partnership with Kimberly-Clark over the years, and the state and local teams will continue to support the company's future successes."

"This expansion by Kimberly-Clark is about more than just jobs – it's about a global, Fortune 500 company reinvesting in our city and deepening a partnership that dates back more than 20 years. When existing businesses are thriving in combination with new jobs and investment, that's a winning formula. That's how we're transforming Mobile into the most business-friendly city in America," said City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Mobile County Commission District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said, "We're happy that Kimberly-Clark has found Mobile County's economy good for business as they continue to invest and provide jobs. In just the past year, Kimberly Clark has committed more than $200 million in improvements to their plant here."

Kimberly-Clark employs more than 680 workers at the Mobile site, where it first established a presence in 1995 by acquiring it from Scott Paper Company, and produces bath tissue and paper towels under the Scott, Cottonelle, and K-C Professional brand names.

About the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce's Economic Development Efforts

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce is a private business organization with 2,000 members, and the economic developer of record for the city of Mobile and Mobile County. With the support of the Chamber's Partners for Growth public and private investors, over the last decade Mobile's economic development efforts have garnered $8.33 billion in capital investment and added 14,074 jobs, including 31 new businesses recruited and 60 expansions made at existing area companies. Additional information is on the Chamber's website at www.mobilechamber.com, Facebook @MobileChamber and Twitter at @MobileChamber.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include: Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech and Jackson Safety. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

[KMB-C]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-announces-strategic-investment-in-its-mobile-alabama-mill-300628970.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kimberly-clark.com

