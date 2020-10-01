Kimberly-Clark Completes Acquisition of Softex Indonesia

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Softex Indonesia, a leader in the fast-growing Indonesian personal care market.

"This acquisition accelerates our growth with strong market share in key personal care categories across Southeast Asia's largest economy," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO, Kimberly-Clark. "As we move ahead, we will leverage our combined strengths in innovation and brand building while maintaining the local market expertise and advantages that Softex Indonesia has built with its strong portfolio of brands."

As indicated in its September 3, 2020 press release, the impact of the transaction on Kimberly-Clark's adjusted earnings per share in 2020 and 2021 is expected to be immaterial.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

[KMB-F]

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kimberly-clark.com

