Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on July 2, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2024.

This represents the 90th consecutive year Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend to shareholders and the 52nd consecutive year it has increased its dividend.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

