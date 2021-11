Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

This represents the 49th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 87th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on April 27, 2022.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

