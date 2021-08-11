Kimberly-Clark Named to Seramount's Inclusion Index

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced today that it was named to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) fifth annual Inclusion Index for the second consecutive year. The Inclusion Index recognizes companies that are leading the way in creating diverse and inclusive work environments.

"Kimberly-Clark is committed to building a company where all are included and inspired to do their best work – where differences are not only valued, but essential for business success," said Erin Mitchell Richeson, Vice President of Inclusion & Diversity at Kimberly-Clark. "We know our differences make us unique, and they also make us stronger as a team."

The annual Inclusion Index helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) solutions to close the gaps. To compile the 2021 index, Seramount gathered data provided by each organization and measured applicants in three key areas, including best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from historically underrepresented groups.

Advancing inclusion and diversity is a key business objective for Kimberly-Clark that is embraced and driven by its global leadership team. The company has strengthened its recruitment and retention initiatives to build a more diverse workforce and provides inclusive leadership training to help team leaders foster a work environment that welcomes, respects, and values diverse voices and ideas. Kimberly-Clark elevates this commitment across the organization through its Global Inclusion Week – an annual series of leadership panels, workshops, and small group discussions that are all centered on inspiring its people to better understand and activate a culture of inclusion.

Kimberly-Clark was among the 44 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace. This year, 193 organizations applied to participate in Seramount's 2021 Inclusion Index, which was formerly known as the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index.

In addition to being named to Seramount's Inclusion Index, Kimberly-Clark was named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount and one of the 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media, and it also earned recognition on Forbes' 2021 list of America's Best Employers for Diversity.

The full Inclusion Index results and highlights from the report can be found here.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic professional-services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey, and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered more than 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com .

