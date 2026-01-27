Kimberly-Clark Reports Strong Finish to Second Year of Transformation

2025 results show further momentum from Powering Care strategy, supporting further strategic transformation

2026 outlook reflects continued organic growth and operating momentum as transformation progresses

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Nasdaq: KMB) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results that reflect the momentum of its innovation-driven, volume-plus-mix led growth model. These are supported by significant efficiencies that are enabling strong reinvestment in its brands and capabilities, and generating attractive returns to its shareholders.

"In 2025, we accelerated the largest transformation in Kimberly-Clark's more than 150-year history, delivering results that underscore the strength of our business and serve as a springboard for enhanced growth and continued outperformance in 2026," said Kimberly-Clark Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu. "We delivered pioneering innovation across the value spectrum, breakthrough creative storytelling that strengthened brand love, and superior execution that fueled our second consecutive year of broad-based, share gain-led volume-plus-mix growth. We've also maintained a relentless focus on cost discipline as we successfully pivot our portfolio to higher growth, higher margin personal care categories."

"Acquiring Kenvue is a powerful next step in our transformation that will compound the momentum we're already delivering across Kimberly-Clark. Importantly, it will also enable us to raise the standard of care for billions of people around the world," Hsu continued. "We are making strong progress on our integration planning efforts and look forward to delivering on this unique opportunity to create generational value for Kimberly-Clark shareholders."

Quarter Highlights

Unless otherwise noted, reported results in this release are based on continuing operations and exclude the International Family Care and Professional ("IFP") business, which is reported as discontinued operations.

Delivered net sales of $4.1 billion, down 0.6 percent, with organic sales growth of 2.1 percent.

Gross margin was 35.9 percent; adjusted gross margin was 37.0 percent, in line with the prior year.

Operating profit for the quarter was $507 million, while adjusted operating profit was $629 million, up 13.1 percent versus the prior year driven by strong productivity gains and lower planned marketing, research and general expenses.

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to Kimberly-Clark were $1.50; adjusted earnings per share were $1.86, up 24.0 percent versus prior year driven primarily by strong operating profit delivery, aided by higher income from discontinued operations and lower adjusted effective tax rate.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales of $4.1 billion were down 0.6 percent, as organic sales growth of 2.1 percent was offset by a 2.5 percent decline primarily from the exit of the company's private label diaper business in the US. Organic sales growth was driven by volume-plus-mix growth of 3.0 percent, partially offset by price investments of 1.1 percent to enhance value propositions.

Gross margin was 35.9 percent compared to 35.2 percent in the prior year, inclusive of $44 million, or approximately 110 basis points, and $68 million, or approximately 170 basis points, respectively, of charges related to the 2024 Transformation Initiative. Excluding these charges, adjusted gross margin was 37.0 percent, in line with the prior year as strong productivity savings and volume growth were offset by unfavorable pricing net of cost inflation, reflecting planned investments to improve price:value tiers across the portfolio.

Operating profit was $507 million compared to $420 million in the prior year, inclusive of charges of $122 million and $136 million, respectively, for certain items that management does not believe reflect our underlying and ongoing operations. Excluding these items, adjusted operating profit was $629 million compared to $556 million, an increase of 13.1 percent driven by strong productivity savings and lower marketing, research and general expenses.

Net interest expense was $54 million, broadly in line with prior year.

The effective tax rate was 23.9 percent compared to 13.4 percent in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, the effective rate was 23.1 percent, compared to 26.8 percent in the prior year. The year-on-year benefit to the adjusted rate was driven primarily by a lower valuation allowance linked to improved business outlook in an enterprise market, and by the resolution of certain tax matters.

Net income of equity companies was $59 million compared to $44 million in the prior year, primarily driven by favorable currency impacts.

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes was $119 million compared to $103 million in the prior year including an impact of pre-tax separation costs of $27 million in the current year. Adjusted income from discontinued operations was $142 million compared to $103 million in the prior year, an increase of 37.9 percent primarily driven by lower depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $30 million in the current year due to discontinued operations reporting requirements along with higher net sales.

Diluted EPS attributable to Kimberly-Clark were $1.50 compared to $1.34 the prior year. These amounts are inclusive of net charges of $0.36 and $0.16, respectively, for certain items that management does not believe reflect our underlying and ongoing operations. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS attributable to Kimberly-Clark increased 24.0 percent to $1.86 reflecting growth in adjusted operating profit, lower diluted shares outstanding and higher income from equity companies.

Full Year 2025 Results

Net sales of $16.4 billion were 2.1 percent lower than the prior year primarily due to a 2.9 percent negative impact from a combination of the PPE divestiture and the exit of the company's private label diaper business in the US, as well as a 0.9 percent negative impact from foreign currency translation. Organic sales grew 1.7 percent driven by a 2.5 percent increase in volume, partially offset by price investments of 0.9 percent, while portfolio mix was broadly in line with a year ago.

Gross margin was 36.0 percent compared to 37.4 percent in the prior year, inclusive of $213 million, or approximately 130 basis points, and $144 million, or approximately 85 basis points, respectively, of charges related to the 2024 Transformation Initiative. Excluding these charges, adjusted gross margin was 37.3 percent, a decrease of 100 basis points versus the prior year as strong productivity gains were more than offset by unfavorable pricing net of cost inflation, reflecting planned investments to improve price:value tiers across the portfolio, as well as incremental tariff-related costs.

Operating profit was $2.4 billion compared to $2.7 billion in the prior year, inclusive of net charges of $380 million and $27 million, respectively, for certain items that management does not believe reflect our underlying and ongoing operations. Excluding these items, adjusted operating profit was $2.7 billion, in line with the prior year as lower marketing, research and general expenses driven by efficiency gains were offset by the gross profit headwinds discussed above.

Net Interest expense was $232 million compared to $222 million in the prior year primarily driven by lower interest income.

The effective tax rate was 29.2 percent compared to 18.3 percent in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to incremental tax charges relating to a valuation allowance on current and prior year U.S. foreign tax credits due to provisions within the One Big Beautiful Bill Act ("OBBBA"), coupled with tax benefits recognized in the prior year for the release of an uncertain tax position reserve related to the impairment for certain Softex intangible assets. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 22.8 percent, in line with the prior year.

Net income of equity companies was $196 million compared to $216 million in the prior year driven primarily by unfavorable currency impacts.

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes was $400 million compared to $386 million in the prior year including an impact of pre-tax separation costs of $77 million in the current year. Adjusted income from discontinued operations was $467 million compared to $386 million in the prior year, an increase of 21.0 percent driven by a step-up in operating results combined with a lower effective tax rate. Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $70 million lower in the current year due to discontinued operations reporting requirements.

Diluted EPS attributable to Kimberly-Clark were $6.07 compared to $7.55 in the prior year. These amounts are inclusive of $1.46 of charges and $0.25 of net benefit, respectively, for certain items that management does not believe reflect our underlying and ongoing operations. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS attributable to Kimberly-Clark were $7.53 compared to $7.30, an increase of 3.2 percent driven primarily by lower weighted average shares outstanding and higher income from discontinued operations.

Business Segment Results

Q4 changes vs. year ago (%)

Volume

Mix/Other

Net Price

Divestitures

and

Business

Exits(c)

Currency

Translation

Total(a)

Organic(b) Consolidated

2.7

0.3

(1.1)

(2.5)

(0.1)

(0.6)

2.1 NA

2.5

(0.7)

(1.0)

(3.7)

(0.1)

(3.0)

0.8 IPC

3.3

2.4

(1.2)

(0.1)

(0.2)

4.2

4.5





























FY changes vs. year ago (%)

Volume

Mix/Other

Net Price

Divestitures

and

Business

Exits(c)

Currency

Translation

Total(a)

Organic(b) Consolidated

2.5

0.1

(0.9)

(2.9)

(0.9)

(2.1)

1.7 NA

2.6

(0.5)

(0.4)

(3.9)

(0.2)

(2.4)

1.8 IPC

2.3

1.3

(2.0)

(0.2)

(2.3)

(0.9)

1.7





(a) Total may not sum across due to rounding. (b) Represents the change in net sales excluding the impacts of currency translation and divestitures and business exits. Organic

Sales Growth is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations

of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (c) Impact of the sale of the PPE business, the exit of the Company's private label diaper business in the United States, and

other exited businesses and markets in conjunction with the 2024 Transformation Initiative.

North America (NA)

Net sales of $2.6 billion decreased 3.0 percent in the quarter, driven by a 3.7 percent impact from the exit of the company's private label diaper business, partially offset by organic sales growth of 0.8 percent. Organic sales growth was driven by broad-based volume growth of 2.5 percent, which was partially offset by declines in price and mix.

Net sales of $10.8 billion for the year were down 2.4 percent driven by a 3.9 percent impact from the exit of the company's private label diaper business, partially offset by organic sales growth of 1.8 percent. Organic sales growth was driven by volume growth of 2.6 percent, partially offset by declines in price and mix. Personal Care categories value market share were up 20 basis points for the year, with volume share up 90 basis points.

Operating profit for the quarter of $580 million increased 5.5 percent versus the prior year, despite a 290 basis point headwind from divestiture and business exits, reflecting strong productivity gains and lower marketing, research and general expenses.

Operating profit for the year of $2.6 billion was in line with the prior year despite a 330 basis point headwind from divestiture and business exits. Results reflect organic growth led gains, strong productivity savings and lower marketing, research and general expenses, partially offset by unfavorable pricing net of cost inflation, including tariff impacts, and supply chain related investments.

International Personal Care (IPC)

Net sales in the quarter of $1.4 billion increased 4.2 driven by organic sales growth of 4.5 percent. Organic sales benefitted from strong volume led growth of 3.3 percent reflecting improvements in consumer value propositions across the portfolio, and enhanced portfolio mix of 2.4 percent, partially offset by price investment of 1.2 percent.

Net sales of $5.7 billion for the year decreased 0.9 percent as unfavorable currency impacts offset organic sales growth of 1.7 percent. Similar to the quarter, organic sales growth was driven by volume led growth and improved portfolio mix, partially offset by price investments. Strong volume led growth drove weighted share gains primarily in baby and child care.

Operating profit for the quarter of $199 million increased 20.6 percent driven by volume and mix led gains, strong productivity savings and lower marketing, research and general expenses, partially offset by pricing investments resulting in negative pricing net of cost inflation.

Operating profit for the year of $796 million decreased 3.6 percent primarily due to strong comparisons in the prior year period and incremental pricing investments, partially offset by strong productivity savings and lower marketing, research and general expenses.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash provided by operations was $2.8 billion compared to $3.2 billion last year, while capital spending was $1.1 billion compared to $721 million last year. The company returned $1.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company completed share repurchases of 1.1 million shares at a cost of $141 million in 2025. Total debt was $7.2 billion as of December 31, 2025 compared to $7.4 billion at the end of 2024.

2026 Outlook

Consistent with the Company's long term growth algorithm, it currently expects 2026 Organic Sales Growth to grow in line to ahead of the weighted average growth in the categories and countries it competes, which for the latest year grew at approximately two percent. Reported Net Sales are forecast to reflect a negative impact of 50 basis points from the exit of the company's private label diaper business in the US with no meaningful impact from currency translation. Adjusted Operating Profit is expected to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit rate on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations are expected to grow Double-Digit on a constant-currency basis driven by approximately 30 percent increase in Income from Equity Companies versus 2025, expectations of flat net interest expense, an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 23 percent, and average shares outstanding essentially unchanged versus 2025. Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Kimberly-Clark are expected to be flat on a constant-currency basis reflecting a reduction in Income from Discontinued Operations in line with the expected close of the IFP transaction in mid-2026, the proceeds from which will be held to fund, in part, the Kenvue acquisition. Earnings Per Share are expected to be favorably impacted by currency translation of approximately 130 basis points.

Supplemental Materials and Live Webcast

Supplemental materials will be available at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in the Investor Relations section of the Kimberly-Clark website . The company will host a live Q&A session with investors and analysts on January 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The supplemental materials and Kimberly-Clark's Q&A session can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Kimberly-Clark website . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31





2025

2024

Change Net Sales $ 4,080

$ 4,104

(0.6) % Cost of products sold 2,615

2,659

(1.7) % Gross Profit 1,465

1,445

1.4 % Marketing, research and general expenses 955

1,006

(5.1) % Other (income) and expense, net 3

19

(84.2) % Operating Profit 507

420

20.7 % Nonoperating expense (17)

(15)

13.3 % Interest income 6

11

(45.5) % Interest expense (60)

(64)

(6.3) % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity

Interests 436

352

23.9 % Provision for income taxes (104)

(47)

121.3 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity Interests 332

305

8.9 % Share of net income of equity companies 59

44

34.1 % Income from Continuing Operations 391

349

12.0 % Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes 119

103

15.5 % Net Income 510

452

12.8 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (11)

(5)

120.0 % Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation $ 499

$ 447

11.6 %











Per Share Basis









Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation









Basic:









Continuing operations $ 1.14

$ 1.03

10.7 % Discontinued operations 0.36

0.31

16.1 % Basic Earnings per Share $ 1.50

$ 1.34

11.9 %











Diluted:









Continuing operations $ 1.14

$ 1.03

10.7 % Discontinued operations 0.36

0.31

16.1 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.50

$ 1.34

11.9 %











Cash Dividends Declared $ 1.26

$ 1.22

3.3 %























Common Shares Outstanding December 31





2025

2024



Outstanding shares as of 331.9

331.8



Average diluted shares for three months ended 333.1

334.4

















KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended December 31





2025

2024

Change Net Sales $ 16,447

$ 16,805

(2.1) % Cost of products sold 10,524

10,516

0.1 % Gross Profit 5,923

6,289

(5.8) % Marketing, research and general expenses 3,528

3,930

(10.2) % Impairment of intangible assets —

97

N.M. Other (income) and expense, net 44

(438)

N.M. Operating Profit 2,351

2,700

(12.9) % Nonoperating expense (67)

(60)

11.7 % Interest income 24

48

(50.0) % Interest expense (256)

(270)

(5.2) % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity

Interests 2,052

2,418

(15.1) % Provision for income taxes (599)

(442)

35.5 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity Interests 1,453

1,976

(26.5) % Share of net income of equity companies 196

216

(9.3) % Income from Continuing Operations 1,649

2,192

(24.8) % Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes 400

386

3.6 % Net Income 2,049

2,578

(20.5) % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (28)

(33)

(15.2) % Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation $ 2,021

$ 2,545

(20.6) %











Per Share Basis









Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation









Basic:









Continuing operations $ 4.88

$ 6.43

(24.1) % Discontinued operations 1.21

1.15

5.2 % Basic Earnings per Share $ 6.09

$ 7.58

(19.7) %











Diluted:









Continuing operations $ 4.86

$ 6.41

(24.2) % Discontinued operations 1.21

1.14

6.1 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 6.07

$ 7.55

(19.6) %











Cash Dividends Declared $ 5.04

$ 4.88

3.3 %























Common Shares Outstanding December 31





2025

2024



Average diluted shares for twelve months ended 333.2

337.0















N.M. - Not Meaningful























KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions)

(Unaudited)





December 31

2025

2024 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 688

$ 1,010 Accounts receivable, net 1,892

1,728 Inventories 1,475

1,452 Other current assets 535

694 Current assets of discontinued operations 720

696 Total Current Assets 5,310

5,580 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 6,775

6,284 Investments in Equity Companies 330

314 Goodwill 1,839

1,796 Other Intangible Assets, Net 77

80 Other Assets 1,062

984 Non-current Assets of Discontinued Operations 1,705

1,508 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,098

$ 16,546







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Debt payable within one year $ 694

$ 564 Trade accounts payable 3,388

3,264 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,888

2,091 Dividends payable 415

402 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 740

683 Total Current Liabilities 7,125

7,004 Long-Term Debt 6,474

6,854 Non-current Employee Benefits 605

628 Deferred Income Taxes 445

300 Other Liabilities 646

609 Non-current Liabilities of Discontinued Operations 151

139 Redeemable Preferred Securities of Subsidiaries 22

37 Stockholders' Equity





Kimberly-Clark Corporation 1,502

840 Noncontrolling Interests 128

135 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,630

975 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,098

$ 16,546



KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions)

(Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended December 31



2025

2024 Operating Activities







Net income

$ 2,049

$ 2,578 Depreciation and amortization

805

781 Asset impairments

18

114 Stock-based compensation

140

131 Deferred income taxes

241

(38) Net (gains) losses on asset and business dispositions

39

(448) Equity companies' earnings (in excess of) less than dividends paid

(35)

(62) Operating working capital

(503)

178 Postretirement benefits

15

3 Other

8

(3) Cash Provided by Operations

2,777

3,234 Investing Activities







Capital spending

(1,138)

(721) Proceeds from asset and business dispositions

33

651 Investments in time deposits

(447)

(605) Maturities of time deposits

552

562 Other

49

13 Cash Used for Investing

(951)

(100) Financing Activities







Cash dividends paid

(1,660)

(1,628) Change in short-term debt

275

1 Debt repayments

(550)

(554) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

40

136 Repurchases of common stock

(141)

(1,000) Cash dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(32)

(35) Other

(111)

(86) Cash Used for Financing

(2,179)

(3,166) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents

33

(40) Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(320)

(72)









Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations - beginning of period

1,010

1,075 Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations - beginning of period(a)

11

18 Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period

1,021

1,093









Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations - end of period

688

1,010 Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations - end of period(a)

13

11 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period

$ 701

$ 1,021

(a) Included in Current assets of discontinued operations.



KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(Millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months

Ended December 31





Twelve Months

Ended December 31







2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Net Sales























NA

$ 2,641

$ 2,723

(3.0) %

$ 10,753

$ 11,017

(2.4) % IPC

1,439

1,381

4.2 %

5,694

5,743

(0.9) % Segment Net Sales(a)

4,080

4,104

(0.6) %

16,447

16,760

(1.9) % Corporate & Other(b)

—

—

N.M.

—

45

N.M. Total Net Sales

$ 4,080

$ 4,104

(0.6) %

$ 16,447

$ 16,805

(2.1) %

























Operating Profit























NA

$ 580

$ 550

5.5 %

$ 2,553

$ 2,542

0.4 % IPC

199

165

20.6 %

796

826

(3.6) % Segment Operating Profit(a)

779

715

9.0 %

3,349

3,368

(0.6) % Corporate & Other(b)

(272)

(295)

(7.8) %

(998)

(668)

49.4 % Total Operating Profit

$ 507

$ 420

20.7 %

$ 2,351

$ 2,700

(12.9) %





(a) Segment Net Sales and Segment Operating Profit are non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude certain

results included within Corporate & Other, as discussed below. Refer to "Summary of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures" below for further discussion of how we utilize non-GAAP financial measures. As shown above, we have

included a reconciliation to Total Net Sales and Total Operating Profit, as determined in accordance with GAAP. (b) Corporate & Other includes income and expense not associated with the ongoing operations of the segments,

including certain operations of the former IFP segment that were divested prior to the IFP Transaction and costs

previously allocated to the former IFP segment that aren't reported as discontinued operations.



N.M. - Not Meaningful



SUMMARY OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following provides the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to the most closely related GAAP measure. These measures include: Organic Sales Growth, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Kimberly-Clark, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, and Adjusted Income from Discontinued Operations. Unless specifically stated, all discussions regarding non-GAAP financial measures reflect results from our continuing operations for all periods presented.

Organic Sales Growth is defined as the change in Net Sales, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the impacts of currency translation and divestitures and business exits.

Adjusted Gross and Operating Profit, Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Kimberly-Clark, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, and Adjusted Income from Discontinued Operations are defined as Gross Profit, Operating Profit, Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations, Diluted Earnings per Share Attributable to Kimberly-Clark, Effective Tax Rate, and Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes, respectively, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the impacts of certain items that management believes do not reflect our underlying operations, and which are discussed in further detail below.

The income tax effect of these non-GAAP items on the Company's Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. The impact of these non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Interests and Provision for income taxes.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision making by removing the impact of certain items that we do not believe reflect our underlying and ongoing operations. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it (i) provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain items, (ii) permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance, and (iii) otherwise provides supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating our results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to those measures, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and they should be read only in conjunction with our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to the GAAP measures and by providing reconciliations of the non-GAAP and comparable GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release are presented on a forward-looking basis. Kimberly-Clark does not provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict certain adjustment items without unreasonable effort. Please note that these items could be material to Kimberly-Clark's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items for the relevant time periods:

2024 Transformation Initiative - We initiated this transformation to create a more agile and focused operating structure that will accelerate our proprietary pipeline of innovation in right-to-win spaces and improve our growth trajectory, profitability, and returns on investment.

Kenvue Acquisition - Acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with the pending Kenvue Acquisition, primarily related to external advisory, legal, accounting, and other related costs.

U.S. Tax Reform Related Matters (OBBBA) - In 2025, we recognized a valuation allowance on prior year U.S. foreign tax credits as a result of provisions within the OBBBA that impact our ability to use the credits.

IFP Repatriated Earnings – In connection with the IFP Transaction, we recognized a deferred tax liability for certain permanently reinvested earnings from the IFP Business that are expected to be repatriated prior to the close of the transaction.

IFP Separation Costs - In 2025, costs were incurred in connection with the IFP Transaction related to external advisory, legal, accounting, contractor and other incremental costs, and are reported in discontinued operations.

IFP Tax Basis Adjustment - In 2025, in connection with the IFP Transaction, we recognized a deferred tax liability on the difference between our book and tax basis for certain of our investments in subsidiaries reported as discontinued operations.

Sale of PPE Business - In 2024, we recognized a gain related to the sale of our PPE business.

Impairment of Intangible Assets - In 2024, we recognized charges related to the impairment of certain intangible assets related to Softex and Thinx.

Legal Expense - In 2024, we incurred certain costs related to litigation and regulatory matters for a previously exited business.

Softex Tax Reserve Release - In 2024 we released a reserve for an uncertain tax position related to the prior year impairment of certain Softex intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Organic Sales Growth from continuing operations:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Percent change vs. the prior year period

NA

IPC

Total Net Sales Growth (3.0)

4.2

(0.6) Currency Translation 0.1

0.2

0.1 Divestitures and Business Exits 3.7

0.1

2.6 Organic Sales Growth(a) 0.8

4.5

2.1





Year Ended December 31, 2025

Percent change vs. the prior year period

NA

IPC

Total Net Sales Growth (2.4)

(0.9)

(2.1) Currency Translation 0.2

2.3

0.9 Divestitures and Business Exits 4.0

0.3

2.9 Organic Sales Growth(a) 1.8

1.7

1.7



(a) Table may not foot due to rounding.





The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit from continuing operations:



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gross Profit $ 1,465

$ 1,445

$ 5,923

$ 6,289 2024 Transformation Initiative 44

68

213

144 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 1,509

$ 1,513

$ 6,136

$ 6,433



The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit from continuing operations:



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Profit $ 507

$ 420

$ 2,351

$ 2,700 2024 Transformation Initiative 90

97

348

456 Kenvue Acquisition 32

—

32

— Sale of PPE Business —

—

—

(565) Impairment of Intangible Assets —

—

—

97 Legal Expense —

39

—

39 Adjusted Operating Profit $ 629

$ 556

$ 2,731

$ 2,727



The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations:



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing

Operations $ 1.14

$ 1.03

$ 4.86

$ 6.41 2024 Transformation Initiative 0.22

0.25

0.86

1.01 Kenvue Acquisition 0.07

—

0.07

— OBBBA —

—

0.29

— IFP Repatriated Earnings —

—

0.04

— Sale of PPE Business —

—

—

(1.34) Impairment of Intangible Assets —

—

—

0.17 Legal Expense —

0.11

—

0.11 Softex Tax Reserve Release —

(0.20)

—

(0.20) Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing

Operations(a) $ 1.43

$ 1.19

$ 6.12

$ 6.16





(a) The non-GAAP adjustments included above are presented net of tax. The income tax effect of these non-GAAP

items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of

the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. Refer to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rate reconciliation below for the tax

effect of these adjustments on the Company's reported Provision for income taxes.





The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Kimberly-Clark:



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024 Diluted Earnings per Share Attributable to

Kimberly-Clark $ 1.50

$ 1.34

$ 6.07

$ 7.55 2024 Transformation Initiative 0.22

0.25

0.86

1.01 Kenvue Acquisition 0.07

—

0.07

— OBBBA —

—

0.29

— IFP Separation Costs 0.07

—

0.18

— IFP Repatriated Earnings —

—

0.04

— IFP Tax Basis Adjustment —

—

0.02

— Sale of PPE Business —

—

—

(1.34) Impairment of Intangible Assets —

—

—

0.17 Legal Expense —

0.11

—

0.11 Softex Tax Reserve Release —

(0.20)

—

(0.20) Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to

Kimberly-Clark $ 1.86

$ 1.50

$ 7.53

$ 7.30



The following tables provide a reconciliation of the continuing operations Adjusted Effective Tax Rate:



Three Months Ended December 31

2025

2024

Income from

Continuing

Operations

Before Income

Taxes and

Equity Interests

Provision for

Income Taxes

Income from

Continuing

Operations

Before Income

Taxes and

Equity Interests

Provision for

Income Taxes As Reported $ 436

$ (104)

$ 352

$ (47) 2024 Transformation Initiative 90

(17)

98

(16) Kenvue Acquisition 32

(8)

—

— Legal Expense —

—

39

(1) Softex Tax Reserve Release —

—

—

(67) As Adjusted $ 558

$ (129)

$ 489

$ (131)















Effective Tax Rate













As Reported



23.9 %





13.4 % As Adjusted



23.1 %





26.8 %



















Year Ended December 31

2025

2024

Income from

Continuing

Operations

Before Income

Taxes and

Equity Interests

Provision for

Income Taxes

Income from

Continuing

Operations

Before Income

Taxes and

Equity Interests

Provision for

Income Taxes As Reported $ 2,052

$ (599)

$ 2,418

$ (442) 2024 Transformation Initiative 351

(56)

457

(118) Kenvue Acquisition 32

(8)

—

— OBBBA —

96

—

— IFP Repatriated Earnings —

13

—

— Sale of PPE Business —

—

(565)

112 Impairment of Intangible Assets —

—

97

(40) Legal Expense —

—

39

(1) Softex Tax Reserve Release —

—

—

(67) As Adjusted $ 2,435

$ (554)

$ 2,446

$ (556)















Effective Tax Rate













As Reported



29.2 %





18.3 % As Adjusted



22.8 %





22.7 %

















The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Discontinued Operations:



Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024 Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of

Income Taxes $ 119

$ 103

$ 400

$ 386 IFP Separation Costs 27

—

77

— Tax Effect(a) (4)

—

(10)

— Adjusted Income from Discontinued Operations $ 142

$ 103

$ 467

$ 386





(a) The income tax effect of this non-GAAP item is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates

applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the non-GAAP adjustment, and is inclusive of the IFP Tax Basis Adjustment

(as defined above).

