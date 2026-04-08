Kimberly-Clark Statement on Ontario, California Fire at Distribution Center Operated by NFI Industries

DALLAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, a fire occurred at a distribution center in Ontario, California operated by a third-party logistics partner, NFI Industries. Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) can confirm there were no reported injuries, and that all employees of the facility operator were safely evacuated. Kimberly-Clark extends its gratitude to local authorities and firefighters who responded to the incident.

Kimberly-Clark has activated a response team to manage the situation and minimize customer and consumer impact.

At this time, Kimberly-Clark can confirm the following:

The building is leased by Kimberly-Clark and operated by NFI Industries.

Kimberly-Clark has business interruption and property damage insurance policies in place.

No Kimberly-Clark manufacturing assets were impacted.

There were no Kimberly-Clark employees onsite at the time of the fire.

The company will provide further updates as appropriate with its next quarterly business update, currently scheduled for April 28th.

Kimberly-Clark's supply chain network is designed for continuity during disruptions and mitigating actions are already in motion. The company has activated its coordinated response plans and is working closely with local logistics providers to maintain continuity for customers. Teams have identified alternative locations for inbound shipments and are securing additional warehousing capacity through local partners. The company is working through mitigating any short-term disruptions as these plans are executed.

Questions regarding the cause of the incident should be directed to the Ontario Police Department. Kimberly-Clark can confirm that the individual apprehended by authorities is not a Kimberly-Clark employee.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Kimberly-Clark. There can be no assurance that these future events will occur as anticipated or that our results will be as estimated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update them. The assumptions used as a basis for the forward-looking statements include many estimates that, among other things, depend on the prices and availability of our raw materials, supply chain disruptions, disruptions in the capital and credit markets, severe weather conditions, energy costs, and general economic and political conditions in the markets in which we do business, and could affect the realization of these estimates. The factors described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, or in our other SEC filings, among others, could cause our future results to differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. Other factors not presently known to us or that we presently consider immaterial could also affect our business operations and financial results.

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SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation