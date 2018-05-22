"The Berkeley Mill team is proud about the role we will play in supporting the future growth of Kimberly-Clark's adult and feminine care business in North America," said Ernest Humphries, plant manager, Kimberly-Clark's Berkeley Mill. "This investment, combined with the commitment of our employees and the support of the local community, will bolster the mill's competitiveness and position us for continued success."

"Henderson County is very proud to support Berkeley Mill's expansion," said Michael Edney, Chairman of the Henderson County Board of Commissioners. "Kimberly-Clark is a legacy employer in our county, and we are proud to play a key role in the company's future. We look forward to many more years together."

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

[KMB-C]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-to-expand-production-at-its-north-carolina-nonwovens-plant-300652692.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kimberly-clark.com

