Kimberly Williams-Paisley And Storme Warren Of SiriusXM's "The Highway" To Host Third Annual '80s 'Dance Party To End Alz' Benefiting The Alzheimer's Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Storme Warren, the daily host of SiriusXM's The Highway (Ch. 56) will host the third annual Nashville "Dance Party to End Alz" to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. In what has quickly become a "can't miss" evening, top country artists will come together to perform their favorite hits from the 1980's to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end Alzheimer's. Tickets for the event will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. CDT via www.alz.org/danceparty. Ticket sales will be open to the general public starting Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m. CDT via www.alz.org/danceparty.

"Our third year is going to be the best yet, and I can't wait to bring together another great group of musicians to rock out to hits from the '80s," said Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "The event is raising awareness and much-needed funds that will help accelerate research and push us closer to finding a cure for Alzheimer's and other dementias. It's moving and motivating to see Music City's continued support of the cause, which is so important to me and my family, and millions of other families across the country."

In past years, the event has offered a one-of-kind opportunity for fans to see top country artists including Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Chase Bryant, Chris Young, Lindsay Ell and Charles Esten share the stage to perform their favorite cover songs. This year's line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

The evening will also include a silent auction with exclusive packages available for online bidding open to guests in attendance and remote bidders.

Where: Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201



When: September 29 at 6 p.m. CDT



Tickets: General admission tickets: $50-$150 (Available via www.alz.org/danceparty)





VIP Table Packages Available (Visit www.alz.org/danceparty for more information)



Who: Actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Storme Warren, the daily host of SiriusXM's The Highway (Ch. 56), and top country musicians to be announced.

Funds raised through the Dance Party will directly support the Alzheimer's Association's research program. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.alz.org/danceparty.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association

Related Links

http://www.alz.org

