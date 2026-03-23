Kimley-Horn Acquires Building Systems Firm RGD Consulting Engineers

RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn today expanded its mechanical, electrical, and plumbing presence through the acquisition of RGD Consulting Engineers, a Florida-based consulting firm with deep technical experience across commercial, residential, healthcare, institutional, and federal markets. The acquisition further strengthens Kimley-Horn's building systems practice, deepening its resources in South and Central Florida, as well as across North America.

RGD's team and operations will integrate into Kimley-Horn's multidisciplinary practices, adding additional depth that supports integrated delivery for clients. RGD's office in Jupiter will become a Kimley-Horn office, reinforcing Kimley-Horn's presence in Palm Beach County. The RGD team based in Orlando will join Kimley-Horn's Orlando office, expanding the firm's ability to serve clients in Central Florida with a larger bench of MEP expertise.

"RGD strengthens our building systems capabilities and adds an experienced team with a long track record of quality," said David Walthall, Principal, Kimley-Horn. "This acquisition supports integrated delivery for clients who need strong technical depth and dependable project execution."

"Becoming part of Kimley-Horn gives our clients added capacity and gives our team expanded opportunities, while preserving the standards we built our reputation on," said Robert Davenport, Co-CEO, Principal Engineer, Owner, RGD. "Our clients will continue working with the same people they trust, now supported by a national platform."

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn is a premier planning and design consulting firm, with nearly 10,000 employees in more than 155 offices in North America. Operating across a wide range of disciplines, including transportation, aviation, environmental, land development, MEP, building structures, transit, urban planning, landscape architecture, and water resources, Kimley-Horn functions as a cohesive, single team, delivering for our clients and our employees. Kimley-Horn has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® for 18 years and operates with the philosophy of providing exceptional client service and an environment for our people to flourish. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com and follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Kimley-Horn