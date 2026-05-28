KIMPTON ASHBEL NEW YORK - PARK AVENUE REINTERPRETS THE CLASSIC MANHATTAN TOWNHOUSE THROUGH A DESIGN-LED LENS

A historic 1928 Beaux-Arts landmark is transformed into a layered, residential-inspired retreat defined by bespoke craftsmanship, architectural intimacy, and playful refinement

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Ashbel New York - Park Avenue, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has introduced a thoughtfully curated design narrative rooted in the enduring elegance of Park Avenue's storied townhouses. Set within a restored 1928 Beaux-Arts building originally developed as the Doral Park Avenue Hotel, the property has 205 guest rooms and suites, many with sweeping views of Park Avenue and the Empire State Building and brings the warmth and character of a private residence into a refined hotel experience in Midtown Manhattan.

Kimpton Ashbel New York - Park Avenue

Designed by Busta Studio, the interiors draw from the scale and character of a classic New York townhouse, emphasizing material richness, artisanal detail, and a considered architectural approach. The guest experience begins at arrival, where the building's carefully restored limestone façade and historic entry set the tone. Custom louvers at street level provide privacy steps away from Park Avenue while preserving natural light, reinforcing the feeling of an intimate urban retreat within the city. Within the building, the ground level lobby retains its original structure and proportions, subtly refreshed with reeded glass, warm wood floors, traditional rugs, and brass accents.

A custom inlaid mosaic featuring the property's "K.A." initials establish a strong sense of place from the outset. From there, the ground floor unfolds as a sequence of residential-style spaces rather than a conventional hotel lobby, transitioning naturally into a living room and family room connected through oversized wood portals that integrate preserved columns, original steps, and historic window openings. This architectural flow maintains the building's historic integrity while creating an intimate, layered environment that encourages guests to slow down and settle in.

"Our approach was to treat Kimpton Ashbel as a true Park Avenue townhouse rather than a conventional hotel," said Anna Busta, founder of Busta Studio. "We focused on proportion, materiality, and architectural detail to create spaces that feel layered and personal. The design is rooted in the building's history, but intentionally relaxed, with moments of warmth and quiet surprise."

Throughout the property, a restrained material palette of hand-brushed limed oak paneling, Bianco Dolomiti and Pietra marble, artisanal plaster ceilings, and hand-cast bronze and glass details create a calm architectural framework. Softer furnishings and subtle pops of color introduce warmth and personality, including jade green sofas in the lobby echoed in guestroom headboards for continuity.

Set within the heart of the building is the living room, designed as a place to linger, anchored by a stone fireplace mantel, built-in seating, a floating banquette, and an integrated library. Public spaces are activated through thoughtful social elements, including two custom beverage carts designed for Kimpton's signature social hour and Park & Bel, a café concept. The café transitions naturally from morning breakfast service, to an evening gathering place offering a collection of small plates, reinforcing the hotel's residential sensibility and neighborhood appeal.

Every element of Kimpton Ashbel is custom designed for the property, with particular attention given to the guestrooms as private extensions of the townhouse experience. Bespoke millwork, integrated headboards with built-in lighting and charging, and carefully proportioned furnishings create spaces that feel both residential and refined. In the guest bathrooms, custom-fitted cabinetry, oversized showers, and thoughtfully selected finishes maximize comfort and functionality while maintaining the hotel's cohesive design language. Specialty suites range from 14 family-friendly connecting rooms to the Penthouse Suite, which can be booked as a two-bedroom retreat with four bathrooms and two grand terraces.

Art is woven throughout public and private spaces. A site-specific collection curated by Soho Art Gallery features commissioned mixed-media works by Aida Subira, Natalie Ciccoricco, Robin Ahlgren and local artist Eric Blum. A curated library sourced from Assouline and Taschen adds further depth, reflecting interests spanning travel, architecture, fashion, and contemporary culture.

"With Kimpton Ashbel, our goal was to create a hotel that feels lived-in rather than staged," said Sofia L. Vandaele, Regional Director of Operations for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle in New York. "The design encourages guests to slow down and settle in, whether that means lingering by the fireplace mantel or retreating to a guestroom overlooking Park Avenue. We wanted the hotel to feel like a true extension of the neighborhood, offering warmth, ease, and a sense of belonging."

With a unified design language carried throughout, Kimpton Ashbel New York - Park Avenue stands as a contemporary reinterpretation of the Manhattan townhouse, offering a thoughtfully crafted retreat that balances architectural integrity with the ease and warmth of residential living.

Kimpton Ashbel New York - Park Avenue is now accepting reservations. For more information, visit www.ashbelhotelnewyork.com.

About Kimpton Ashbel :

Kimpton Ashbel recently debuted in Midtown Manhattan as one of the city's newest Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants properties. Steps from Grand Central Station and surrounded by tree-lined streets, Gilded Age mansions, and classic architecture, the reimagined 1928 Beaux-Arts landmark features 205 stylish guestrooms and suites, many with sweeping views of Park Avenue and the Empire State Building. Inspired by New York City's iconic townhouses, the interiors balance elegance and modern sophistication with organic textures, light wood tones, and curated gold accents, creating a serene retreat in the heart of the city. At the center of the hotel, guests and locals can gather in the welcoming living room, anchored by Park & Bel, an innovative café concept, designed as a neighborhood favorite and must-visit for hotel guests, and a curated bar cart experience. Kimpton Ashbel embodies the brand's legacy of thoughtful hospitality, design-forward spaces, and a true sense of place in New York. For more information, visit www.ashbelhotelnewyork.com.

About IHG ® :

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

About Kimpton :

Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, the San Francisco-born brand now operates more than 75 hotels and over 100 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets globally. From inspiring design to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul, Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and inspired. For more information, visit www.kimptonhotels.com.

SOURCE Kimpton Ashbel New York - Park Avenue