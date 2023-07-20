Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Anthropologie Debut Curated Accessories Collection for Travelers

As part of its popular Forgot It? We've Got It! program, Kimpton guests will have complimentary access to seasonal Anthropologie accessories during their stay

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants , part of IHG Hotels & Resorts ' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, and lifestyle retailer Anthropologie partner to introduce a collection of stylish, seasonal accessories to help alleviate packing stress. The hand-selected items are available for Kimpton guests to borrow on a complimentary basis at participating hotels in the U.S. The collection will be available beginning August 1, with plans to roll out to additional Kimpton hotels later this year.

Brittany Ball at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia checking out the Kimpton Forgot It? We’ve Got It! Anthropologie Accessories Collection

According to a 2022 survey , 56% of respondents shared they experience stress when trying to replace forgotten items while on a trip, and 62% said their relaxation is impacted when they must replace or retrieve something they forgot. Designed to ease packing anxieties and ensure guests feel their best when traveling, Kimpton's Forgot It? We've Got It! Anthropologie Accessories Collection encourages guests to play with their personal style and put the finishing touch on a look without the worry of mispacking or forgetting an item.

"Kimpton is a brand known for its thoughtful perks and unique personal touches that enhance the guest experience and leave lasting impressions," said Kathleen Reidenbach, SVP of Marketing and Commercial for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas and Kimpton Global. "Knowing accessories are often the first items to get cut or overlooked while packing, this partnership and accessories collection with Anthropologie provides guests with a chic solution in the event they've forgotten that perfect clutch or great pair of sunglasses or want to add a little extra something special to their style or seasonal look – whether it's for a weekend getaway, business meeting, rooftop concert or night out."

At participating hotels, guests will have access to Anthropologie's virtual storefront of the items curated with Kimpton. The first seasonal collection kicks off with a summer edit featuring purses, sunglasses and belts. Those looking for a stylish step-up will borrow one of the accessories from the hotel's front desk and return it at any time during their stay, entirely complimentary. If they fall in love with a piece, guests have the option to purchase directly on Anthropologie.com through the virtual storefront.

"We are thrilled to be the first brand to partner with Kimpton hotels for their Forgot It? We've Got It! program ," states Barbra Sainsurin, Executive Director of Brand and Digital Marketing at Anthropologie. "At Anthropologie, we are all about being there for our community wherever they are, and having the ability to reach both new and existing customers at Kimpton's properties across the country is incredibly intriguing. Similar to how we pride ourselves on anticipating our customers' needs season over season, we appreciate Kimpton's proactive approach to supporting their guests, and we can't wait to see how they all engage with our Anthropologie products."

Kimpton's Forgot It? We've Got It! Anthropologie Accessories Collection will be curated seasonally by Anthropologie's stylists to offer guests new and trending fashion pieces to borrow while staying on property.

Forgot It? We've Got It! Anthropologie Accessories Collection: Summer Edit

For more information about the partnership and a list of participating hotels, check out this page here or this blog post , and follow along on social @Kimpton , @anthropologie and #KimptonXAnthropologie.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards . To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com ) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

SOURCE IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group)