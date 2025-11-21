Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel Debuts Whoville-Inspired Holiday Pop-Up, "How The Social Club Stole Christmas"

South Beach boutique hotel transforms its signature restaurant into a whimsical, mischievous winter escape with cinematic décor, imaginative menus, and seasonal cocktails

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, a boutique property in the heart of South Beach's Art Deco District, is welcoming the holidays with a new immersive installation at its signature restaurant, The Social Club. Running November 20 through December 28, How The Social Club Stole Christmas transports guests into a colorful, story-book world where seasonal cheer intertwines with lighthearted mischief. The pop-up features theatrical décor, hands-on holiday activities, and a creative lineup of limited-time menus and cocktails designed to spark wonder and delight.

"Surfcomber has always embraced the joy and creativity of seasonal programming, and this year's holiday pop-up is one of our most imaginative yet," said Mohan Koka, General Manager of Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. "Guests can expect a lively, cinematic atmosphere paired with the culinary and beverage excellence The Social Club is known for."

"This year, we really wanted to reimagine The Social Club in a way that brings people together," said Victoria Palacio, Marketing Manager at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. "The holidays are about connection — whether with family, friends, or the community — and this pop-up gives guests a chance to step into something different, playful, and joy-filled. It's a space designed for shared moments, surprises, and a little holiday mischief."

A Festive, Immersive Holiday Takeover

The Social Club will be dramatically reimagined with bright, spirited décor, twinkling lights, nostalgic design touches, and unexpected visual moments that bring the installation's playful personality to life. Throughout the season, guests of all ages can enjoy classic holiday-inspired activities—including gingerbread house decorating and ornament and nutcracker painting—creating a welcoming setting reminiscent of a cozy winter film set.

Holiday Menu Specials

The Social Club's culinary team has crafted a whimsical selection of seasonal dishes inspired by timeless flavors and colorful holiday flair. Guests can begin with a vibrant frisée and roasted beet salad enhanced with chevré and a red berry–shallot vinaigrette, followed by comfort-forward entrées such as crispy Southern fried chicken with swirled holiday mash and candy-striped carrots, or a maple-glazed smoked ham steak accompanied by bright green beans, toasted almonds, and lemon garlic gravy. A festive layered trifle featuring green velvet sponge, sweet custard, and forest berries offers a charming finish to the meal.

Seasonal Cocktail Creations

The Social Club's bar team is debuting an imaginative collection of holiday cocktails that blend traditional winter flavors with Surfcomber's signature playful twist. Guests can expect inventive combinations such as spiced bourbon with brûléed citrus, bright cranberry and rosemary highballs, gingerbread-infused espresso cocktails, rich chocolate-espresso warmers, maple-accented sours, and coconut-kissed mojitos—all crafted to evoke the cozy, cheeky spirit of the season.

"We love bringing playful, unexpected concepts to life in the kitchen and behind the bar," said Luis Rios, Director of Restaurants & Bars at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. "This year's holiday menu leans into nostalgia and cinematic fantasy, paired with the craftsmanship and seasonal flavors our guests look forward to year after year."

Tickets start at $45 per person for General Admission, inclusive of entry and two drinks. Click here to book.

As the season unfolds, How The Social Club Stole Christmas introduces a fresh wave of creative holiday programming at Kimpton Surfcomber. Designed to inspire connection and deliver a sense of wonder, this imaginative installation sets the tone for a lively winter on Miami Beach—one that the hotel will continue to elevate with additional celebrations and cultural experiences as the year comes to a close.

To download images please click here.

ABOUT KIMPTON SURFCOMBER HOTEL

Managed by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Surfcomber sits on the Atlantic Ocean's edge along 200 feet of oceanfront property in the heart of South Beach's Art Deco District on historic Collins Avenue. With direct beach access in this fashionable destination, the fully renovated hotel offers visitors a distinctively relaxed, yet worldly guest experience, within a "backyard bliss" design-driven environment. At Surfcomber, guests will enjoy the perfect quartet of sun, surf, sand and social.

ABOUT IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,300 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

TURNER PR

[email protected]

305-859-0987

SOURCE Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel