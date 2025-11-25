Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel Unveils Dynamic Miami Art Week 2025 Lineup

Fusion Art Week by Fashion Fusion Events Takes Over the Hotel Alongside No Vacancy, Miami Beach

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel will once again stand at the center of Miami Art Week and Art Basel's creative energy, presenting an expanded slate of cultural programming. Headlining the programming is Fusion Art Week, a glamorous, one-day, full-property takeover produced by Fashion Fusion Events on Saturday, December 6, 2025. A high-fashion, high-art spectacle, Fusion will transform Surfcomber into a living gallery of immersive installations, live artistic performances, and experiential runway showcases.

In addition, the hotel will participate in the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau's No Vacancy, Miami Beach program, hosting a newly commissioned, site-specific installation as part of the annual citywide exhibition.

"Miami Art Week has always been a moment where Surfcomber comes alive in a different way, and this year's programming takes that creative spirit even further," said Mohan Koka, General Manager of Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. "From Fusion Art Week's high-fashion runway productions to the intimacy of our No Vacancy installation, we're giving guests and locals a chance to experience the property through a distinctly artistic lens."

FUSION ART WEEK AT THE KIMPTON SURFCOMBER HOTEL

Presented & Produced by Fashion Fusion Events

Saturday, December 6 — "Glamour on the Water" (6 PM–2 AM)

Following last year's sold-out Art Basel edition, Fashion Fusion Events brings Fusion Art Week back to Miami Beach for a vibrant, one-day celebration of fashion, art, music, and performance. Known for staging dynamic, celebrity-studded productions in iconic destinations, Fashion Fusion Events will transform Surfcomber into a multi-sensory environment activated by runway showcases, artistic presentations, and immersive brand installations.

As part of the evening's programming, Fusion Art Week will spotlight featured artist Mayra Mateus, whose expressive, movement-driven works will be featured throughout the event as part of the curated artistic experience. Additional live art moments will animate the property, including Captain Casual, bringing his high-energy abstract street-art style to life through a real-time painting performance, and Meliza Ruby, showcasing an evolving large-scale canvas installation displayed onsite throughout the night. Together, these artists add visual depth and creative texture to the fashion-focused celebration.

The "Glamour on the Water" experience opens at 6PM with cocktail hours, artist activations, live DJ sets, and pop-up art moments that set the tone for a vibrant night where fashion and contemporary artistry collide.

Guests will enjoy two dynamic runway showcases at 7PM and 9PM, featuring exclusive collections from more than 15 designers—including NAVVA Swim, Marvino Coconut Bikini, Romina Runway, OMNI Beach Life, LB Fashion, and others known for infusing couture, resort wear, and swimwear with artistic flair.

The celebration culminates in Fusion's first-ever official Art Week after-party, hosted beachside at Surfcomber's High Tide Beach Bar & Grill from 11PM to 2AM, extending the glamour with late-night music-driven performances and additional visual activations.

"Every year, Art Week turns Miami into a global spotlight, and we are proud to help power that glow," said Kevin Zamora, Co-Founder of Fashion Fusion Events. "Fusion Art Week has become a platform for all forms of art where designers, artists, models, and musicians come together for an unforgettable week of culture, creativity, and art."

Fashion Fusion Events has rapidly become one of the nation's most talked-about cultural platforms, attracting celebrities, athletes, and renowned creators. Past events have seen appearances from YesJulz, Jeremih, Ryan Garcia, Terrell Owens, Trippie Redd, and others. Last year's Art Basel edition drew over 1,000 attendees, solidifying Fusion's reputation as one of Miami's most anticipated fashion-art collaborations.

NO VACANCY, MIAMI BEACH AT KIMPTON SURFCOMBER

Complementing the hotel's fashion-forward programming, Kimpton Surfcomber will once again serve as a host venue for No Vacancy, Miami Beach, presented by the City of Miami Beach, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA), and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB).

As one of 12 participating hotels, Surfcomber will feature Unexpected Encounters by acclaimed artist Patty Suau—an interactive installation combining mirrors and life-size figure drawings to explore moments of human connection. The site-specific work engages with the hotel's mid-century architecture, playful oceanfront spirit, and layered history.

On view from November 13–December 20, Surfcomber's No Vacancy installation invites locals, Art Week travelers, and hotel guests to experience the property through a fresh cultural lens. As part of the citywide initiative, participating hotels transform into walkable art destinations, and Surfcomber's installation is fully open to the public—offering a seamless, complimentary way for visitors to engage with Miami Beach's creative community while exploring the hotel.

Blending high fashion, contemporary art, and oceanfront energy, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel serves as a dynamic home base for Miami Art Week. Guests can move seamlessly from Fusion Art Week's one-day immersive fashion celebration to Surfcomber's on-property No Vacancy installation, experiencing a curated mix of visual art, culture, and performance across the hotel's beachfront setting. Throughout the week, Surfcomber invites visitors and locals alike to engage, explore, and connect with Miami's creative spirit in an unforgettable way.

Beyond the cultural programming, guests can unwind in true Surfcomber style with direct access to the beach, thoughtfully curated DAYLIFE experiences, and upgraded poolside cabanas that bring comfort and style to the forefront. The Social Club, the hotel's signature dining destination, further elevates the experience with a newly transformed bar and a South of France–inspired menu—ideal for brunch, cocktails, or a refined dinner after a day immersed in Art Week events.

For more information about Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel and to book your stay during Miami Art Week, visit www.surfcomber.com.

