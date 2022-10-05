Kin + Carta names Hasemeyer new Group CEO of Americas Region

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation consultancy Kin + Carta has appointed Adam Hasemeyer as Group Chief Executive of the Americas Region following the promotion of Kelly Manthey to Global Chief Executive in August this year.

Hasemeyer's remit is to develop and execute the strategic vision for Kin + Carta's digital transformation consulting business in the Americas, and continue the strong growth in the region for the business.

Hasemeyer steps up into the CEO post from his role as President, West territory at Kin + Carta, where his primary focus was on growth, leading the acquisition and integration of Cascade Data Labs ; leading expansion efforts in Latin America; advising on the acquisition of Octain AI ; and leading the Responsibility platform for Kin + Carta's Americas region.

Hasemeyer has 17 years of experience in the digital transformation space, starting his career at Spire Digital , a digital transformation consultancy acquired by Kin + Carta in 2019 . He joined Spire Digital in 2005 as a new business analyst, rising quickly to leadership of the growth team from 2012 to 2016. During this time, he transformed Spire Digital from a local CMS-centric firm to a regional mobile-first consultancy.

He became President at Spire Digital in 2016 where he established service hubs in LatAm, built a culture of philanthropy, and led the organization to 53% CAGR and 127% YoY Operating Profit Growth from 2016 to 2020. Hasemeyer led the sale of Spire Digital to Kin + Carta in 2019 and assumed the role of President and CEO of Spire Digital, securing independent B Corp certification shortly thereafter. In 2021, Hasemeyer stepped into his current role as President, West territory for Kin + Carta.

Manthey said: "Adam has been a key part of Kin + Carta's growth journey for a number of years, and there's nobody better to guide our Americas operation through our ambitious growth plans. Over the past 17 years, Adam has garnered invaluable experience within the DX industry, he's led acquisitions and global expansion efforts throughout his career. He is ideal to further strengthen our efforts in the Americas region."

Hasemeyer added: "Kin + Carta is building a business with the firm belief that it can be a force for good, balancing profit, people, and planet with every decision and providing the very best solutions for our clients across technology, data, and experience. Kelly laid an incredible foundation in her time in this role, and I'm excited to continue the strong growth in the region."

