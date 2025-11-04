Kin Insurance Earns High Customer Satisfaction Ratings Across Review Sites: Google 4.7/5, BBB A+ and 4.68/5, Trustpilot 4.9/5

Over 14,500 Reviews Highlight Kin's Commitment to Exceptional Care and Customer Service

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin , the direct-to-consumer digital home insurance and finance provider, today announced it holds industry-leading positive customer satisfaction scores across customer review sites. As of November 3, 2025, Kin earns a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Google reviews based on more than 7,363 customer reviews, an A+ and 4.68 out of 5 rating with the Better Business Bureau based on 748 customer reviews, and an "Excellent" rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot.com based on 6,452 customer reviews. These recognitions demonstrate the company's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience and personalized care throughout the insurance journey.

Google reviews, one of the most widely used platforms for consumer feedback, features thousands of Kin customers sharing their experiences. The reviews consistently highlight Kin's responsive customer service, competitive pricing, and genuine care for policyholders, particularly during stressful moments like closing on a home or preparing for severe weather events.

In one Kin Google review , Texas customer Elsie E. shared about Kin's proactive care during hurricane season, "With the threat of a hurricane in my area, they started texting and emailing how I was to prepare, including their number should I need it. After that trauma, I was asked how I fared. No other company has EVER cared … I feel like I'm dealing with a neighbor."

The company's A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau further validates its commitment to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction, demonstrating Kin's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of customer care and service excellence.

In one Kin BBB review , Georgia customer Martin C. remarked, "Outstanding service, highly recommended. Kin insurance is the best! I had an exceptional experience from start to finish. The team was professional, attentive, and genuinely committed to providing top-tier service. Every detail was handled with care, communication was clear and prompt, and they went above and beyond to ensure everything ran smoothly."

Kin Founder and CEO Sean Harper noted, "The Kin BBB reviews, Google Reviews, and Trustpilot ratings are proof that our focus on exceptional customer experience and genuine care resonates with the people we serve. We built our company on the belief that insurance should be transparent, accessible, and backed by a team that truly cares about helping homeowners protect what matters most."

By working directly with customers, Kin eliminates the need for external agents, which can mean more savings for homeowners, particularly those in areas prone to natural disasters. This approach, combined with advanced technology that analyzes thousands of data points for accurate pricing, enables Kin to deliver personalized, caring service at every stage — from getting a quote to filing a claim.

Founded in 2016, Kin helps homeowners protect what matters most in Alabama , Arizona , California , Colorado , Florida , Georgia , Louisiana , Mississippi , Missouri , South Carolina , Tennessee , Texas , and Virginia . To get your personalized home insurance quote, visit www.kin.com . To explore home financing options in the state of Florida through Kin Financing, LLC and get personalized guidance, visit: https://www.kin.com/financing .

About Kin

Kin helps homeowners protect and leverage their most important investment — their home. Kin offers direct-to-consumer digital insurance and home finance services focused on supporting underserved homeowners in states with high catastrophic risk. Kin offers more convenient and affordable home insurance coverage by eliminating the need for external agents and analyzing thousands of data points about each property to provide accurate pricing. Kin offers home financing through Kin Financing, LLC with Kin-exclusive rates to help homeowners secure a better mortgage rate, refinance, or tap into their equity. Kin's technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options, and fast, high-quality service. To learn more, visit www.kin.com .

SOURCE Kin