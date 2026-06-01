Kin Insurance Recognized for Trust and Customer Service in Three Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Rankings

Recognized for excellence in three prestigious 2026 rankings, Kin pairs data-driven precision with the personal follow-through and reliability homeowners deserve

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin, the direct-to-consumer digital home and auto insurance and home financing provider, earned three honors from USA Today and Plant-A Insight Group, being named to both the "USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026," "USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands by Parents 2026" and the "America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026" lists.

These recognitions celebrate the company for its unwavering reliability and excellence in customer service across the auto, home, and rental insurance categories. The "Most Trusted Brand by Parents" designation reflects Kin's commitment to protecting the homes and stability of families — a recognition that holds particular meaning as the company serves households across high-risk states. Out of 13,000 companies analyzed, Kin emerged as a leader in customer service excellence. This recognition, paired with its status as one of America's Most Trusted Brands, highlights Kin's commitment to transparency and its ability to build consumer confidence in high-risk regions.

"Trust is earned by our actions every day. Homeowners trust us with their biggest asset, often in places where finding reliable insurance has become increasingly difficult," said Kin CEO Sean Harper. "Being recognized for both trust and customer service tells us we're delivering on what matters most: helping people protect their homes with a simpler experience, fair pricing, and support they can count on when they need it. Technology helps us do that at scale, but it's our team and our commitment to customers that make the difference."

A Foundation Built on Trust and Service

The USA TODAY and Plant-A Insight Group rankings are rooted in extensive independent research. The "Most Trusted Brands" designation is based on a large-scale survey of over 24,000 U.S. consumers evaluating brands on reliability, emotional connection, and transparency.

Simultaneously, the "Best Customer Service" study evaluated companies through an independent survey of more than 57,000 customers. Unlike traditional rankings, this methodology required respondents to manually identify companies by name, highlighting significant brand recall and authentic positive experiences.

A key differentiator for Kin is its proactive approach to support; for example, the company sends proactive check-in texts during extreme climate events to offer immediate guidance to homeowners in the path of a storm.

Real-time proof of care

While the USA TODAY awards validate Kin's service on a national scale, Kin's daily customer feedback reinforces its focus on clarity and control. As of May 31, 2026, Kin earns an "Excellent" rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot.com based on 7,550 customer reviews, an A+ and 4.83 out of 5 rating with the Better Business Bureau based on 1,524 customer reviews, and a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Google reviews based on more than 8,745 customer reviews. By using data science to serve Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, Kin ensures that homeowners aren't just covered — they are cared for by a brand they can trust.

About Kin

Kin helps homeowners save money, simplify tasks, and protect their most valuable assets. By offering direct-to-consumer digital home and auto insurance alongside home finance services, the company focuses on supporting underserved homeowners in states with high catastrophic risk. Kin provides more convenient and affordable home and auto insurance coverage by eliminating the need for external agents and analyzing thousands of data points to provide transparent, accurate pricing. Kin complements this with home financing with Kin-exclusive rates to help homeowners secure a better mortgage rate, refinance, or tap into their equity. Kin's AI-native technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options, and fast, high-quality service. To learn more, visit www.kin.com.

SOURCE Kin Insurance, Inc.