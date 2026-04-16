Kin Launches Direct-to-Consumer Home Insurance in Oklahoma

Expansion brings critical, personalized coverage to Oklahoma homeowners

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin, the direct-to-consumer digital home insurance provider, today announced its expansion into Oklahoma. Kin offers Oklahoma homeowners a new option for clear, personalized home insurance built specifically for the realities of the state's severe weather and unique property landscape.

In a state where severe weather and rising costs shape the homeowners insurance landscape, Oklahomans deserve a smarter approach to coverage. Kin is built for markets like these, using detailed property data and advanced risk modeling to better understand each individual home and offer coverage options that reflect its real risk.

"Oklahoma hasn't seen a new home insurer enter in years, and a small number of companies control most of the market. That's not a great setup for homeowners," said Kin Founder and CEO Sean Harper. "We're entering the state with a different approach — competitive pricing, dynamic risk management, and a real appetite to grow — so people have more choice and competitive options."

Kin brings clarity and confidence to the Oklahoma home insurance experience. This expansion marks another step in Kin's mission to make life simpler, more affordable, and better for homeowners — especially in the places where climate risks, rising costs, and outdated systems make it hardest.

Built for Oklahoma's Severe Weather

From tornadoes and damaging hail to high-velocity winds, Oklahoma homeowners face some of the country's most unpredictable weather. The state set an all-time record in 2024 with 152 tornadoes, the highest single-year total in Oklahoma history. Beyond severe wind threats, Oklahoma is also widely considered one of the most hail-prone states, experiencing hail exceeding two inches in diameter.

While many insurers use generic data, Kin evaluates each home individually to offer coverage that is tailored and easy to understand.

"For too long, homeowners in Oklahoma have been priced based on broad assumptions instead of the reality of their individual homes. We think that's fundamentally wrong," said Harper. "By looking at thousands of data points on each property, we can offer coverage that's accurate, transparent, and fair — especially for homeowners who've invested in making their homes more resilient."

Simple, Modern Coverage Backed by Real Support

Kin combines AI-native technology with real human support to make insurance easier to navigate, from getting a quote to managing a policy and recovering after a storm. By using advanced data and modeling, Kin helps manage risk responsibly while continuing to serve homeowners in areas where coverage can be difficult to maintain.

"Oklahoma homeowners face some of the most challenging weather in the country — and they deserve an insurance partner built to meet that head-on, with the speed and accuracy that matters most when it counts," said Kin Chief Insurance Officer Angel Conlin. "Kin simplifies the insurance process — from receiving an instant quote to navigating the claims process after a storm. Our goal is to be the most reliable partner Oklahoma homeowners have ever had. We're there for customers before, during, and after the storm."

Kin now operates in 14 states — Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia — which, together, make up over 50% of the Total Addressable Market for home insurance.

Known for its positive customer experience, Kin earns a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Google reviews based on more than 8,480 customer reviews, an A+ and 4.8 out of 5 rating with the Better Business Bureau based on 1,387 customer reviews, and an "Excellent" rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot.com based on 7,329 customer reviews as of April 15, 2026.

To get your personalized Oklahoma home insurance quote, visit: https://www.kin.com/.

About Kin

Kin helps homeowners protect and leverage their most important investments — their homes and vehicles. By offering direct-to-consumer digital home and auto insurance alongside home finance services, the company focuses on supporting underserved homeowners in states with high catastrophic risk. Kin provides more convenient and affordable home and auto insurance coverage by eliminating the need for external agents and analyzing thousands of data points to provide transparent, accurate pricing. Kin complements this with home financing with Kin-exclusive rates to help homeowners secure a better mortgage rate, refinance, or tap into their equity. Kin's AI-native technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options, and fast, high-quality service. To learn more, visit www.kin.com.

SOURCE Kin Insurance, Inc.