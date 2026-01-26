Kin Introduces Auto Insurance, Bringing Bundled Savings to Homeowners in Florida and Texas

Home insurance customers can now bundle policies for up to 20% auto premium savings, easy policy management, and comprehensive protection

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin , the direct-to-consumer digital home and auto insurance and finance provider, today announces the launch of auto insurance for Kin customers in Florida and Texas . For Kin home insurance policyholders, the new auto insurance offering allows customers to bundle their policies for simple policy management, comprehensive protection, and substantial cost savings.

Bundled home and auto policies can save customers as much as 20% on auto policy premiums. This is particularly helpful for homeowners who are looking to cut costs in 2026 and beyond.

Kin Survey Data Highlights Consumer Demand for Bundled Insurance Solutions

New data from a recent Kin survey reinforces this market need. While more than half (61%) of homeowners currently bundle their coverage, significant barriers remain for the rest. Among those who do not bundle, nearly 18% reported it was not an option at their current provider, while over a third were either unaware of the benefits or did not know bundling was an option. Cost remains the primary motivator, with 70% of respondents choosing to bundle because it is cheaper, and 39% stating they would switch to a single provider for a 20% discount — matching the potential auto insurance savings now available to homeowners who bundle with Kin.

"Our customers in Florida and Texas told us they wanted the ability to bundle auto and home insurance, so we made it a priority to bring this product to market," said Kin Founder and CEO Sean Harper. "By offering auto insurance alongside our existing home insurance, we are creating access to coverage that protects them from the unique risks in their states — from the high percentage of uninsured drivers in Florida to the significant storm exposure in Texas — while keeping costs manageable, simplifying the insurance experience, and strengthening long-term relationships with our customers."

How Kin's Home and Auto Bundling Solution Reduces Insurance Premiums

Bundling home and auto insurance enables Florida and Texas homeowners to consolidate their protection and reduce premiums under a single digital platform. While some insurers in these markets focus exclusively on one line of coverage, Kin enables policyholders to combine home and auto coverage with a single provider, saving up to 20% on auto premiums, while also simplifying payments and policy management. By offering both home and auto coverage through a single relationship, Kin delivers convenience, value, and peace of mind for homeowners and drivers alike.

Kin makes quoting, underwriting, and post-policy-purchase support simpler, reducing complexity for both customers and our sales agents.

The expansion into auto insurance is specifically designed to navigate the unique challenges of the Florida and Texas markets. In Florida, where car insurance premiums remain among the highest in the nation , Kin provides clear, competitive auto coverage designed to mitigate rising premiums and address critical coverage gaps for residents navigating a complex market and high uninsured driver rates . In Texas, Kin provides coverage to drivers throughout the entire state, offering protection against the state's diverse environmental risks, without geographic restriction.

Kin also recently launched home financing services in Florida. Kin now offers a complete suite of financial solutions including home insurance, auto insurance, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and refinancing.

Potential Kin customers can be confident choosing Kin due to its high customer satisfaction scores across customer review sites. As of January 23, 2026, Kin earns a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Google reviews based on more than 7,965 customer reviews, an A+ and 4.76 out of 5 rating with the Better Business Bureau based on 1,018 customer reviews, and an "Excellent" rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot.com based on 6,757 customer reviews.

Homeowners interested in bundling their home and auto insurance with Kin should visit kin.com for more details. Kin offers insurance policies through its managed reciprocal exchanges.

About Kin

Kin helps homeowners protect and leverage their most important investments — their homes and vehicles. Kin offers direct-to-consumer digital home and auto insurance as well as home finance services focused on supporting underserved homeowners in states with high catastrophic risk. Kin offers more convenient and affordable home and auto insurance coverage by eliminating the need for external agents and analyzing thousands of data points to provide accurate pricing. Kin offers home financing with Kin-exclusive rates to help homeowners secure a better mortgage rate, refinance, or tap into their equity. Kin's technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options, and fast, high-quality service. To learn more, visit www.kin.com .

