KIND and Lana Condor Invite Americans to Quit the New Year's Resolutions that No Longer Serve Them

News provided by

KIND Healthy Snacks

12 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

By Launching Faux Wellness Store 'Better You by Lana,' KIND Empowers Consumers to Reimagine How We Start the Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on Quitter's Day, KIND Snacks is announcing Better You by Lana, a one-day-only immersive wellness pop-up based in Los Angeles, California, that flips the script on how to start the New Year, with actress, Lana Condor. By launching on Quitter's Day, the day by which most Americans have quit their New Year's resolutions, KIND and Lana are inviting consumers to shut out the noise and stress that heightens around the New Year and trust their taste buds.

Continue Reading
Health and diet-related New Year's resolutions rank among the highest set during the New Year. The pressure to "be better" at the start of each year is often matched with confusion. One recent study on eating habits showed that while over 70% of respondents across markets want to be healthier, half of the group found difficulty understanding what they need to do when it comes to making choices about their health1. The abundance of noise and confusion creates conflicting messaging around how and what people should eat.

Through the pop-up experience and partnership with Lana, KIND invites Americans to think differently about the pressures we face when making choices about food and wellness. "It is nearly impossible to start the year without the overwhelming pressure and noise of our 'eat this, not that' culture that escalates each January," said Osher Hoberman, Chief Marketing Officer at KIND. "As a continuation of KIND's commitment to nutrition education and nourishment, we are challenging the status quo and empowering Americans to trust their taste buds to lead them to whole, recommended foods we're not eating enough of today."

"Each and every January, we all feel like we should be changing our daily routines to become better versions of ourselves. It's time to ask ourselves how well these resolutions are serving us," said Lana. "Better You by Lana certainly sounds like a wellness store in name, but the experience KIND and I teamed up to create is anything but. We will empower consumers to shut out the noise that comes with the new year."

To visit Better You by Lana, stop by Santa Monica Place, Unit 146 from 12–9 pm PT in Santa Monica, California. The first 100 people in line will receive a custom gift from Lana and KIND while supplies last.

About KIND Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. All of KIND's products lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient –nuts or whole grains – and do not contain genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, the KIND brand seeks to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND was founded by Daniel Lubetzky. To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on LinkedInInstagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Grimmelt, A., Moulton, J., Pandya, C., & Snezhkova, N. (2022, October 5). Hungry and confused: The winding road to conscious eating. McKinsey & Co. https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/hungry-and-confused-the-winding-road-to-conscious-eating

SOURCE KIND Healthy Snacks

