KIND Announces Acquisition of Better-For-You Snacking Company Creative Snacks Co.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) announced the acquisition of Creative Snacks Co., a family owned better-for-you snack manufacturer based in North Carolina. Creative Snacks' award-winning snack offerings feature premium ingredients and include almond and coconut nut clusters, trail mixes, granolas, and pretzels. This partnership will allow both KIND and Creative Snacks to offer healthy and tasty snacks across more categories.

Founded in 2009 by Hilary and Marius Andersen, Creative Snacks was built on a commitment to create better snacks for everyone. Creative Snacks has fulfilled this promise with a portfolio of snacks made with real ingredients, much care, and plenty of love.

"The Creative Snacks team has demonstrated a clear commitment to quality and a unique ability to craft snacks that are both healthy and delicious," says Daniel Lubetzky, Founder and Executive Chairman of KIND. "We look forward to partnering with Marius and his team to make their award-winning snacks available to more people."

This is the first acquisition for KIND, signaling the company's ongoing commitment to becoming the foremost global leader in health and wellness. With this acquisition, KIND is poised to expand its share of the healthy snacking market through a now broadened product portfolio and multi-brand approach.

"We are proud to become part of the KIND family. Creative Snacks has always been a family-owned business founded on something bigger than just snacks – and we believe that aligns perfectly with Daniel and KIND's broader purpose of fostering a kinder, more empathetic world," says Marius Andersen, Founder and CEO of Creative Snacks Co.

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthy snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions.

All of KIND's snacks honor the KIND Promise, which pledges that the first ingredient in anything KIND makes will be a nutrient-dense food recommended for daily consumption. You'll never find artificial sweeteners or added sugar alcohols in KIND's snacks, since they go against the company's philosophy of using premium, better-for-you and real ingredients.

Kindness has always been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand, The KIND Foundation, and its flagship initiative, Empatico.

KIND is majority founder- and team-owned, and every full-time team member has a stake in the company. To learn more about KIND, KIND bars and to join our Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.

Creative Snacks Co.

Founded in 2009 by Hilary and Marius Andersen, Creative Snacks Co. is a manufacturer of cluster-style snacks and trail mixes. The company set out to create "better-for-you" snacks Hilary and Marius could feel good about giving to their four children. Focused on making affordable, great tasting snacks without compromising quality, the company has experienced significant growth as consumers are increasingly seeking healthier snacks.

Since its humble beginnings, Creative Snacks Co. has become the leading brand of Almond Clusters and Coconut Snacks in the United States. The company has received numerous awards for their innovative snacks with the Coconut and Almond Clusters being nationally recognized by The Specialty Food Association with four consecutive sofi awards.

Since its inception, Creative Snacks Co. has actively worked with the refugee community to create jobs and opportunities in the local area. The company now employs more than 170 team members and ships its products to more than 10,000 retail stores across the United States.

To learn more about Creative Snacks Co., visit www.creativesnacks.com or follow on social media @creativesnackscom.

