KIND Announces Launch of New Plant-Based Treat: KIND FROZEN™ Pints

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) continues its expansion into the plant-based, frozen treat aisle with the announcement of its latest offering: KIND FROZEN™ Pints. In a category where 'plant-based' too often comes with compromised taste, and 'indulgent' comes with unhealthy ingredients, KIND FROZEN™ Pints create a new space so you can feel good about enjoying the frozen treat you deserve.

Just as it disrupted and elevated the bar category, KIND will seek to bring innovative alternatives to taste-focused aisles, furthering its intention to become the foremost global leader in healthy snacking. KIND FROZEN™ Pints are a plant-based, creamy frozen treat with 4-6g of protein per serving.

"At KIND, we're always striving to challenge conventional wisdom and eliminate false compromises," said Daniel Lubetzky, KIND Founder. "We tried to think differently about what we would want in a frozen treat. We discovered what was missing was an offering that tasted delicious, and delivered premium, plant-based ingredients that we can feel good about putting in our body."

The new KIND FROZEN™ Pints address the large $7 billion plant-based category, which is growing almost twice as fast as overall food sales (43% growth in the past two years). The increasing popularity of non-dairy frozen treats is part of the growing demand for vegan and plant-based food products of all kinds. The plant-based frozen dessert market is among the top three sub-categories contributing to this category growth, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 14%.

Lubetzky added, "While we're best-known for nutrition bars most often consumed on-the go, we're continuing to prioritize innovation that cuts across categories and day-parts. As we look to close the taste gap in health-focused aisles and the health gap in taste-focused aisles, we will stay true to how we've always created new products – with an eye to elevate people's overall experience, while adhering to our KIND Promise."

KIND's new innovation builds on the success of its recent entrance into the frozen treat category with its KIND FROZEN™ Treat Bars. The frozen treat space is one of six new categories for KIND within the past 12 months. Consumers can also find KIND offerings in the following new aisles: refrigerated (KIND® Nut Butter Bar), cold cereal (KIND® Cereal), hot cereal (KIND® Oatmeal), frozen breakfast (KIND FROZEN™ Smoothie Bowl), and snack mix aisle (KIND® Snack Mix).

Available at retailers nationwide, KIND's Frozen Pints come in the following flavors: Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cherry Cashew, Coffee Hazelnut, Caramel Almond Sea Salt, Strawberry, and Pistachio. For more information about KIND's products, please visit www.kindsnacks.com.

