KIND Enters Frozen Snack Category, Raising the Standard with Nutrient-Dense First Ingredient

KIND Frozen™ was created in a way that is consistent with the KIND Promise – the first ingredient in all KIND's snacks is a nutrient-dense food recommended for daily consumption. KIND Frozen™ bars delivers on this promise and aims to fill a need for people seeking an indulgent snack that not only tastes delicious but also features nutrient-dense almonds.

"Since day one, KIND has been committed to balancing taste and health," says Daniel Lubetzky, Founder & CEO of KIND. "KIND Frozen™ upholds our brand's promise and is consistent with how we've always entered new categories – with an eye to creatively elevate people's overall experience. We're thrilled that KIND Frozen™ is disrupting the category by leading with almonds."

KIND Frozen™ is currently available in one-serving single bar or a 6-serving pack at select Wal-Mart stores across the country. KIND Frozen™ does not contain any artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, or genetically engineered ingredients. To find KIND Frozen™ at a Wal-Mart near you, visit these sites: Wal-Mart 6-Pack or Wal-Mart Singles.

For more information about KIND, visit www.kindsnacks.com.

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthier snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions.

Its recipes use nutrient-dense, premium ingredients like whole nuts, seeds, whole grains and whole fruit, which are recommended for a healthy diet. All KIND snacks do not contain artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, or genetically engineered ingredients.

Kindness has always been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand and The KIND Foundation. To learn more about KIND and to join our Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.

